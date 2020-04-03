Top 10 most ‘exciting’ Seahawks games of the Russell Wilson era

As we enter another weekend quarantined in our respective homes, it's probably a good time to remind you that the NFL is offering Game Pass for free until May 31. That means you can watch any game dating back to 2009.

In order to give you a proper weekend playlist, the folks at Thuuz Sports have compiled a list of the 10 most "exciting" Seahawks games of the Russell Wilson era. Thuuz has an algorithm that produces a real-time "excitement" rating for every NFL game, or as they call it, a game excitement calculator (GEC). It's already integrated into the NBC Sports Scores app.

The rating ebbs and flows throughout a contest and ultimately settles on a score from 0-100 by game's end. A "dull" rating is from 0-39, "OK" is from 40-64, "good" runs from 65-84 and "great" is 85-100. The average NFL game gets a 55 rating. The average Seahawks game from 2012-19 is a 59. In 2019, Seattle averaged a rating of 71, which makes sense given the Seahawks number of one-score games.

Below are the top 10 "most exciting" games of the Russell Wilson era, according to Thuuz. It's important to note that their algorithm uses extreme decimals. So, while six games all share a 100 rating, the top six are still ranked without a tie.

Here's the rundown.

10. Seahawks 30 @ Panthers 27 (Nov. 25, 2018)

GEC rating: 97

This see-saw contest had 11 ties/lead changes. Trailing 27-20 with under four minutes to play, Wilson found David Moore for a 35-yard touchdown on 4th-and-3. Carolina then drove into Seahawks territory but Graham Gano missed a potential game-winning 52-yard field goal attempt. Seattle capitalized as Wilson hit Tyler Lockett for a 43-yard completion that set up Sebastian Janikowski's game-winning 31-yard field goal as time expired. Wilson finished the game with 339 yards and two touchdowns.

9. Vikings 30 @ Seahawks 37 (Dec. 2, 2019)

Story continues

GEC rating: 99

This is one of three games from last season to make the list. Minnesota scored back-to-back touchdowns in the fourth quarter to make things much closer than necessary, which fans know was a common theme in 2019. Seattle ultimately hung on behind a dominant ground game. The Seahawks racked up 218 rushing yards with 102 from Chris Carson and 74 from Rashaad Penny. Each scored a touchdown as well.

8. Rams 29 @ Seahawks 30 (Oct. 3, 2019)

GEC rating: 99

There wasn't a lot of defense played in this Thursday night showdown as both teams posted more than 400 yards of total offense. Seattle got lucky to leave with the primetime win. Greg Zuerlein missed what would have been a game-winning 44-yard field goal. Wilson threw four touchdowns against the Rams, and Carson chipped in 118 rushing yards.

7. Buccaneers 24 @ Seahawks 27 OT (Nov. 3, 2013)

GEC rating: 99

It took overtime for the Seahawks to overcome an early 21-0 deficit to the Mike Glennon-led Bucs. It was one of Seattle's classic ugly, harder than it had to be-type wins. Doug Baldwin's 10-yard TD tied the game at 24 with under two minutes left in regulation. Tampa Bay went three-and-out to open overtime before Marshawn Lynch marched the Seahawks down the field with runs of 10, 14 and 13 yards. That set up a chip shot game-winner for Steven Hauschka from 27 yards out.

6. 49ers 17 @ Seahawks 23 (Jan. 19, 2014)

GEC rating: 100

You don't need me to tell you much about this game. Richard Sherman's PBU in the end zone that led to Malcom Smith's game-sealing interception will forever be one of the most iconic plays in franchise history.

5. Seahawks 23 @ Bears 17 OT (Dec. 2, 2012)

GEC rating: 100

This win jumpstarted Seattle's five-game winning streak to close Wilson's rookie season. Golden Tate's 14-yard touchdown with just 24 seconds left in the fourth quarter looked to win it for Seattle. However, Jay Cutler found Brandon Marshall for a 56-yard gain to set up Robbie Gould's game-tying 46-yard field goal at the end of regulation. Seattle drove the field to open overtime as Wilson found Sidney Rice for a game-winning 13-yard score. Remember Rice was knocked out cold just as he crossed the goal line.

4. Seahawks 31 @ Patriots 24 (Nov. 13, 2016)

GEC rating: 100

Note: Fourth-best game of the 2016 season

This was another back-and-forth contest where Wilson outdueled Tom Brady, finishing the game with 348 yards and three touchdowns. Baldwin caught all three scores despite posting a modest 59 receiving yards in the game. The Patriots drove the entire field to try and tie it at the end of regulation but Brady's pass to Rob Gronkowski on 4th-and-1 from Seattle's 1-yard line fell incomplete.

3. Texans 38 @ Seahawks 41 (Oct. 29, 2017)

GEC rating: 100

Note: Third-best game of the 2017 season

This was an incredible shootout between Wilson and Deshawn Watson. Wilson threw for 452 yards and four touchdowns while Watson racked up 402 yards and four touchdowns. Seattle narrowly edged Houston on Wilson's 21-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham with just 21 second left in the fourth quarter.

2. Seahawks 27 @ 49ers 24 OT (Nov. 11, 2019)

GEC rating: 100

Note: Top game of the 2019 season

I guarantee if you re-watch this one, you'll have moments of "whoa I totally forgot that happened." That's how nutty this game was. Let's jump to the end of regulation, where Chase McLaughlin booted a 47-yard field goal to send the game to overtime. Things only got stranger from there. Wilson threw an uncharacteristic red zone interception when it looked like Seattle had it in the bag. McLaughlin then missed a 47-yard field goal to win it. Then the Seahawks punted. Then the 49ers punted after a possession that lasted just 14 seconds. An 18-yard scramble from Wilson set up Jason Myers' 42-yard game winning field goal as time expired in overtime. I'm not sure I've ever seen five possessions in a single 10-minute overtime.

1. Packers 22 @ Seahawks 28 OT (Jan. 18, 2014)

GEC rating: 100

Note: Top game of the 2014 season

Above all of Seattle's insane victories, this is the game that ranks chief among them in terms of contests the Seahawks had absolutely no business winning. From Morgan Burnett taking a knee after his fourth-quarter interception of Wilson rather than trying to return it for a touchdown, to the onside kick, to the ridiculous two-point conversion to Luke Willson – it all went Seattle's way at the end of regulation. Jermaine Kearse's 35-yard touchdown catch in overtime sent the Seahawks to their second-straight Super Bowl.

