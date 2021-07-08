Top 10 Michigan QBs since 1995



It’s no secret that the most winningest program in college football has had their fair share of great players come thru the doors of Ann Arbor, Michigan. Most of the time, when you think about a football team, your first instinct is to think of who’s behind center.

While Jim Harbaugh and Josh Gattis are trying to find their future signal caller, the Wolverines have had a ton of really good quarterbacks from in the Big House. It’s never a bad time to talk about the players from seasons past.

We’re going to go back to 1995, when Coach Lloyd Carr first took the reins, and we’re going to rank the top 10 quarterbacks from 1995-present. The rankings are all from the college days — no high school nor professional ball will be considered in these rankings. I’m using the consideration of their stats, record as a starter, and how they did against their rivals — Notre Dame, Michigan State, and Ohio State — when writing this article.

Wilton Speight

Our favorite picture of Wilton Speight, launching a pass against Cincinnati. Photo: Isaiah Hole

Career statistics: 257-437 attempts (58.8%), 3,192 yards, 22 TDs and 10 INTs Speight played from 2015-2017 and compiled a 13-3 record as the starting quarterback. He beat Michigan State and lost against Ohio State one time each as the starting signal caller. Why the ranking? Speight only had one full year as the starter for the Wolverines, and was injury riddled in 2017 where he could only start and play in three games. Michigan had a great year with Speight leading the team in 2016, but due to injuries and later transferring to UCLA, we will never know what could've happened with Speight.

Devin Gardner

Former Michigan QB Devin Gardner launches a pass to Roy Roundtree in the endzone

Career statistics: 475-787 attempts (60.4%), 6,336 yards, 44 TDs and 33 INTs; 342 carries, 916 yards, and 24 TDs. Gardner played from 2010-2014 tallied a 15-13 record as a starter, and went 1-6 against rivals and went 0-3 against the Buckeyes. Why the ranking? Gardner was a true dual-threat quarterback, but between coaching not using him properly and not having great teams around him, the winning percentage wasn't good. It would have been very intriguing to see what Gardner could've done in a true spread offense, or even today’s current offense.

Shea Patterson

Carrer statistics: 424-706 attempts (60.1%), 5,661 yards, 45 TDs and 15 INTs; 163 carries, 323 yards, and 7 TDs Patterson started for the Wolverines in 2018 and 2019. In that span he went 19-7 as the starter while going 3-3 against the rivals — he went 0-2 against the Buckeyes. Why the ranking? While he won 19 games for the maize and blue, Patterson never truly lived up to his five-star status that fans thought they were getting when he transferred to Ann Arbor from Ole Miss. A few things could've hurt Patterson: having different offensive coordinators while being here, plus getting injured early in the year in 2019. Either way, Patterson put up good numbers while donning the winged helmet.

Jake Rudock

jake rudock detroit lions michigan quarterback zach eisendrath

Former Michigan QB and current Detroit Lion Jake Rudock and former Jim Harbaugh assistant Zach Eisendrath pose on the sidelines before the game. Photo: Isaiah Hole

Career statistics: 249-389 attempts (64%), 3,017 yards, 20 TDs and 9 INTs; 58 carries, 166 yards and 4 TDs Rudock only spent one season in Ann Arbor as a grad-transfer back in 2015. The Iowa transfer went 10-3 for Michigan, but lost to Michigan State and Ohio State both that season. Why the ranking? Michigan fans didn't know what they were getting when new coach, Jim Harbaugh, landed the former Hawkeye. Rudock had a shaky first few games, but he ended up having one of the better seasons that any Michigan quarterback has ever had. Most fans would have loved to get another year with Jake Rudock under center.

John Navarre

Jan 1, 2004; Pasadena, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Michigan Wolverines quarterback John Navarre (16) in action against the Southern California Trojans during the 2004 Rose Bowl at the Rose Bowl. The Trojans defeated the Wolverines 28-14. Photo Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Network

Career statistics: 765-1366 attempts (56%), 9,254 yards, 72 TDs and 31 INTs Navarre played from 2000-2003 and went 31-11 as a starter. The future Arizona Cardinal went 4-4 against rivals, and 1-2 against Ohio State. Why the ranking? When fans think of John Navarre there is something of a big mixed bag. Navarre put up hefty numbers for Michigan, but he also started 3 1/2 years. Back in 2003 he passed for 3,331 yards, which is the season record for most passing yards in Michigan history. I think I was always a little higher on Navarre than some, and he was a very stable quarterback for a few years.

Denard Robinson

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Career statistics: 427-747 attempts (57.2%), 6,250 yards, 49 TDs and 39 INTs; 723 carries, 4,495 yards, and 42 TDs Robinson played from 2009-2012 while tallying a 23-11 record as the starter. 'Shoelace' went 4-4 against the rivals, while going 1-1 against the Buckeyes. Why the ranking? While Denard Robinson played in some of the dark days of Michigan football, he sure made it interesting. 'Shoelace' was a quarterback, but he could run the ball as good as in ball-carrier in the nation. Robinson is second in rushing yards for a career in Michigan history behind Mike Hart. Plus, he was the last quarterback to defeat the Buckeyes back in 2011.

Drew Henson

DETROIT - AUGUST 23: Drew Henson #12 of the Detroit Lions looks on while playing the Cleveland Browns during a preseason NFL game on August 23, 2008 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Career statistics: 214-374 attempts (57.2%), 2,946 yards, 24 TDs and 7 INTs; 67 carries, 46 yards and 4 TDs Henson played from 1998-2000 while going 6-2 as the starting quarterback. Henson went 2-0 against the rivals and one of which was against OSU. Why the ranking? Henson had arguably the most talent of any quarterback to play for Michigan, but he was in a battle with Tom Brady for a couple seasons before taking the full-time job in 2000. The dual sport athlete decided to end his college football career after the 2000 season to go play professional baseball. The sky would've been the limit for Henson if he played one more full year with the Wolverines. Henson later decided to go back to football where he bounced around from a few teams in the NFL.

Chad Henne

Nov 18, 2006; Columbus, OH, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback (7) Chad Henne throws against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes beat the Wolverines 42-39. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports © copyright Matthew Emmons

Career statistics: 828-1387 attempts (59.7%) 9,715 yards, 87 TDs and 37 INTs Henne was a four year starter for the maize and blue from 2004-2007, where he went 34-13 as the starter. Henne went 5-6 against rivals and 0-4 against Ohio State. Why the ranking? Henne put up gigantic numbers while playing in Ann Arbor — he has the most passing yards and passing touchdowns in school history during his four year career. Henne is also tied with Elvis Grbac for the most passing touchdowns in a season with 25 (2004). While the issue was Ohio State mainly, Henne and his running back, Mike Hart, was one of the best duos in all of college football. Henne was drafted in the second round by the Miami Dolphins in the 2008 draft.

Brian Griese

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Career statistics: 355-606 attempts (58.6%), 4,383 yards, 33 TDs and 18 INTs Griese played from 1995-1997 and went 17-5 as the starting signal caller. He went 4-1 against rivals, while going 2-0 against Ohio State. Why the ranking? Brian Griese really had to earn his spot as the starting quarterback for Michigan. Griese was in a big duel with Scott Driesbach back in 1995-1996. After almost transferring from Ann Arbor, he decided to come back in 1997 and battle once again, but becoming victorious. Griese led the Wolverines to an undefeated season in 1997 and helping the maize and blue to win the National Championship. He was later drafted in the thirrd round by the Denver Broncos in 1998.

Tom Brady

Career statistics: 443-711 attempts (62.3%), 5,351 yards, 35 TDS and 19 INTs Brady played for Michigan from 1996-1999 and went 20-5 as a starter. Brady went 3-3 against rivals and 1-1 against the Buckeyes. Why the ranking? While Brady is the greatest of all time in the NFL, he wasn't the same in college according to scouts - which is why he was drafted in the 6th round. The facts are that Brady went 20-5 as the starting quarterback while having Drew Henson in the fold, which could've killed his confidence. Brady ended his college career with a huge Orange Bowl victory over Alabama where he threw for 369 yards and 4 touchdowns.

