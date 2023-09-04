The top 10 Michigan football defensive players in Week 1 per PFF
Michigan football was astoundingly stingy on defense in Week 1, allowing just three points to the East Carolina Pirates, with a time-expiring field goal allowed by the backups. But the primary Wolverine defensive attack allowed next to nothing all game.
PFF does an incredible job of giving a grade to every single player in every single game over the course of the season. In Week 1, some Michigan football defenders stood out more than others.
With that in mind, here are the top 10 performers on the defensive side of the ball according to PFF, excluding only those who came in late, in garbage time.
CB Mike Sainristil
Defensive grade: 78.3
Run defense grade: 62.6
Tackling: 76.3
Coverage: 78.8
LB Junior Colson
Defensive grade: 76.8
Run defense grade: 77.1
Tackling: 64.1
Pass rush grade: 55.1
Coverage: 71.0
CB Josh Wallace
Defensive grade: 75.6
Run defense grade: 70.2
Tackling: 73.5
Coverage: 73.7
EDGE TJ Guy
Defensive grade: 75.3
Run defense grade: 67.1
Tackling: 72.2
Pass rush grade: 69.8
S Keon Sabb
Defensive grade: 75.1
Run defense grade: 70.7
Tackling: 56.8
Pass rush grade: 60.0
Coverage: 74.2
DT Kenneth Grant
Defensive grade: 74.3
Run defense grade: 61.6
Pass rush grade: 76.3
LB Ernest Hausmann
Defensive grade: 72.5
Run defense grade: 71.2
Tackling: 54.7
Pass rush grade: 60.0
Coverage: 68.5
S Zeke Berry
Defensive grade: 69.0
Run defense grade: 66.9
Tackling: 80.5
Coverage: 67.4
DT Cam Goode
Defensive grade: 68.8
Run defense grade: 71.4
Tackling: 69.7
Pass rush grade: 56.5