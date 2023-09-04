The top 10 Michigan football defensive players in Week 1 per PFF

Michigan football was astoundingly stingy on defense in Week 1, allowing just three points to the East Carolina Pirates, with a time-expiring field goal allowed by the backups. But the primary Wolverine defensive attack allowed next to nothing all game.

PFF does an incredible job of giving a grade to every single player in every single game over the course of the season. In Week 1, some Michigan football defenders stood out more than others.

With that in mind, here are the top 10 performers on the defensive side of the ball according to PFF, excluding only those who came in late, in garbage time.

CB Mike Sainristil

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Defensive grade: 78.3

Run defense grade: 62.6

Tackling: 76.3

Coverage: 78.8

LB Junior Colson

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Defensive grade: 76.8

Run defense grade: 77.1

Tackling: 64.1

Pass rush grade: 55.1

Coverage: 71.0

CB Josh Wallace

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Defensive grade: 75.6

Run defense grade: 70.2

Tackling: 73.5

Coverage: 73.7

EDGE TJ Guy

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Defensive grade: 75.3

Run defense grade: 67.1

Tackling: 72.2

Pass rush grade: 69.8

S Keon Sabb

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Defensive grade: 75.1

Run defense grade: 70.7

Tackling: 56.8

Pass rush grade: 60.0

Coverage: 74.2

DT Kenneth Grant

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Defensive grade: 74.3

Run defense grade: 61.6

Pass rush grade: 76.3

LB Ernest Hausmann

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Defensive grade: 72.5

Run defense grade: 71.2

Tackling: 54.7

Pass rush grade: 60.0

Coverage: 68.5

S Zeke Berry

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Defensive grade: 69.0

Run defense grade: 66.9

Tackling: 80.5

Coverage: 67.4

DT Cam Goode

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Defensive grade: 68.8

Run defense grade: 71.4

Tackling: 69.7

Pass rush grade: 56.5

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire