Top 10 matchups on the 2025 Big Ten football schedule

We can’t get to the 2025 college football season until we have made it through the 2024 season. Naturally, in the first 48-72 hours after the release of the Big Ten football schedule for the next two seasons, we have focused mostly on the 2024 part of the equation. However, we do have a 2025 schedule which is also set. In these mid-June days, long before the start of August camp, we have plenty of time to stretch, relax, and delve into the 2025 Big Ten football schedule in addition to the 2024 slate.

We looked at the 10 best matchups of the 2024 Big Ten schedule. If you missed that article, here it is for your convenience.

Below, you will find the 10 best matchups of the 2025 Big Ten football schedule. In addition to the Michigan-Ohio State centerpiece, there’s one other obvious game which towers over all the others, and it involves USC:

MICHIGAN-OHIO STATE

The Big Ten got it right by having Ohio State and Michigan play each other every year. Don’t mess with success or tradition.

MICHIGAN-PENN STATE

The Wolverines play Penn State on the road, which is a brutal place to play. We will see how — or if — James Franklin can get the PSU program to take the next step: into the College Football Playoff.

MICHIGAN-IOWA

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates scoring a two point conversion against Purdue during the second half of the Big Ten Championship game against Purdue at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Do you sense a trend here? The Wolverines aren’t going away anytime soon, even if Jim Harbaugh leaves for the NFL. Kirk Ferentz figures to still be on the job in Iowa City, at least until he thinks it’s time to step down.

OHIO STATE-WISCONSIN

We have no idea how Luke Fickell will do at Wisconsin, but the expectations are high and this showdown could be a massive one for conference implications. Fickell loves living in the state of Ohio, but now he goes against the team he once coached for. This will be spicy.

OHIO STATE-USC

Here we go. Ohio State hosts the Trojans, and Lincoln Riley against Ryan Day will be fun if Day hasn’t left for the NFL. Sadly, Caleb Williams won’t be there, but this is still the crown jewel of all 2025 Big Ten matchups other than the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry game.

PENN STATE-USC

Sep 11, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin stands on the field during a warm up prior to the game against the Ball State Cardinals at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

James Franklin and Penn State travel to California to play USC. The Trojans face Penn State, Ohio State, and Wisconsin in 2025.

PENN STATE-UCLA

Penn State faces UCLA and USC, and it will be fascinating to see when the Big Ten schedules those games. We don’t yet know the dates for any of the 2024 Big Ten Conference games. Also notable: UCLA will need to remove those tarps when it hosts Big Ten teams. The Bruins need the money.

USC-WISCONSIN

Dec 30, 2015; San Diego, CA, USA; Wisconsin Badgers place kicker Rafael Gaglianone (10) makes a field goal against the USC Trojans during the fourth quarter in the 2015 Holiday Bowl at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

The Trojans travel to Madison to face the Badgers in 2025. Camp Randall Stadium will be jumping (around).

PENN STATE-IOWA

Penn State has some tough road games in 2025, including a trip to face the Iowa Hawkeyes. This game figures to be significant for both sides when kickoff time ultimately arrives.

NEBRASKA-OHIO STATE

Dec 10, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head football coach Matt Rhule talks to the crowd during halftime of the game against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Rhule and Nebraska travel to the Horseshoe in 2025, and if Rhule lives up to expectations, this should be a terrific battle.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire