Top 10 LSU baseball signee pulls his name from the MLB draft

Derek Curiel is an outfielder from Orange Lutheran High School in California. He is one of the best high school players in the country and was ranked as the No. 117 prospect in the 2024 MLB draft by MLB Pipeline.

It is always a nerve-wracking time for a college head coach regarding the MLB Draft. MLB teams can choose to draft players right out of high school, and it does not matter if they have already signed with a college. You can sign the No. 1 recruiting class in the country but if the MLB comes calling for a bunch of those players they may never make it to campus.

Curiel was one of those guys, but he recently decided to take his name out of consideration for the MLB Draft and will now be coming to Baton Rouge. Curiel was the No. 10 overall player in the 2024 recruiting class according to Perfect Game.

#LSU signee Derek Curiel announces that he’s coming to Baton Rouge. Curiel is the No. 117 player in https://t.co/DTYTLdaiXv’s 2024 draft rankings. The center fielder is also the No. 10 player in the Class of 2024, per Perfect Game. pic.twitter.com/3i6Ym4ONs9 — Koki Riley (@KokiRiley) June 17, 2024

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire