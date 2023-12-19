Who are the top 10 Kings of all time? Three experts make their picks

Kings play-by-play announcer Nick Nickson has seen a lot in his 43 seasons as the velvety voice of the Kings. Jim Fox, who ranks 11th in scoring in franchise history, is in his 34th season offering insightful analysis in the broadcast booth.

Together, they’ve seen the good, the bad, the ugly and two Stanley Cup championships. Along with Times columnist and Hockey Hall of Famer Helene Elliott, here are their top 10 players in Kings franchise history:

Nick Nickson's top 10 Kings

1. Anze Kopitar: Longevity and excellence in all three zones. The most complete center in club history. Led the NHL in playoff scoring during the Kings' two Stanley Cup years. Led the Kings in scoring a record 15 times, only Gordie Howe (Detroit) has led a franchise more.

2. Jonathan Quick: Holds virtually all of the team records by a goalie (by a wide margin). Playoff MVP in the 2012 Cup year. A 1.41 goals-against average and .946 save percentage have set the benchmark for goalies in the postseason.

3. Drew Doughty: In his 16th season, like Quick, holds most of the Kings' records for a player at his position (defense). His hockey IQ is off the charts. You don’t play as much as Doughty does year after year unless you excel.

4. Wayne Gretzky: Elevated the popularity of the sport in L.A. after his trade from Edmonton. He is the Kings' all-time leader in points per game at 1.70 and holds the single-season club record for assists and points.

5. Marcel Dionne: The numbers speak volumes — in his 12 seasons in L.A., he averaged 109 points a season. The franchise leader in scoring with 1,307 points.

6. Dustin Brown: Captain of the two Stanley Cup-winning teams. He brought so many attributes to the team on and off the ice. He was a physical presence throughout his 18-year career.

7. Rob Blake: Dominant in all three zones, with wonderful offensive skills and physicality.

8. Luc Robitaille: Goals, goals and more goals — the franchise leader with 557 goals. The only player in club history to be named to the first team all-NHL squad five times.

9. Dave Taylor: Played his 17-year career with L.A. There were no deficiencies in his game. He never took a shift off and was the heart and soul of the “Triple Crown Line."

10. Butch Goring: The first Kings draft choice (1969) to become a star for the franchise. Excelled in the 1970s, combining speed, skill and tenacity.

Jim Fox's top 10 Kings

1. Anze Kopitar: Longevity, team play, excellence and two Stanley Cups. A human instructional video.

2. Dustin Brown: Captain, career King and two Cups. He sacrificed his body for the group.

3. Dave Taylor: Skill, courage and a career King. I saw him on the ice and in the room.

4. Marcel Dionne: Dominant force and a lethal scorer. Skilled player but underrated determination.

5. Luc Robitaille: Surgical scorer who loves the game and the Kings.

6. Wayne Gretzky: A franchise-changing, world-class player. Higher on the all-time NHL list. His hockey mind was a super computer.

7. Drew Doughty: A career King, controlled the game, two Cups. He's like a kid on a frozen pond.

8. Jonathan Quick: Battler, amazing athlete, two Cups. The only thing that mattered to him was winning.

9. Rob Blake: Physically dominant with an impactful style. All-around talent with a controlling on-ice presence.

10. Bernie Nicholls: Skill, charisma and a 70-goal season. Incredible hands and underrated hockey IQ.

Helene Elliott's top 10 Kings

1. Anze Kopitar: All those assists, two Stanley Cups, an exceptional two-way player who's still a standout at 36.

2. Jonathan Quick: Feisty when someone intruded in his crease and holds just about every Kings goaltending record.

3. Wayne Gretzky: As much for his off-ice contributions as the incredible 918 points he scored. Without him, hockey isn't as strong here as it is on the youth and pro levels, and without him there's no Sunbelt expansion.

4. Drew Doughty: The emotional heart of the Kings as long as he has been here. Holds himself and his teammates accountable in a genuine way.

5. Marcel Dionne: The man could score. Still holds the franchise lead in points, though Kopitar can catch him before Kopitar is done. Dynamic and a pure scorer.

6. Dustin Brown: The ultimate captain. His scoring exploits in their 2012 Cup run set a tone for a true team effort. And he never shied away from a hit.

7. Luc Robitaille: What a scorer, still the Kings' career leader with 557 goals. He had to leave to win the Cup but came back to win as an executive.

8. Rob Blake: Few were as good at dishing out hip checks as he was. Great shot too. Fans who are bitter over his departure should get over it.

9. Rogie Vachon: He gave the Kings credibility and solid goaltending in a high-scoring era.

10. Dave Taylor: Personified class throughout a 17-season career. Excelled on the "Triple Crown" line with Dionne and Charlie Simmer, combining to light up goaltenders around the NHL.

