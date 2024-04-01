Top-10 New Jersey recruit Renick Dorilas breaks down his Rutgers football commitment: ‘Nobody has shown more love than Rutgers’

Renick Dorilas had been on campus at Rutgers more than any other school. This familiarity and connection ended up playing a huge role in his recruitment.

On Sunday, Dorilas committed to Rutgers football, posting his decision on social media.

A three-star defensive back who will play next year at Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, New Jersey), Dorilas is a top-10 recruit in New Jersey according to Rivals. The 5-foot-11 defensive back held offers that included Boston College, Duke, Minnesota, Penn State, Tennessee and West Virginia among others.

“So, I just chose to lock in,” Dorilas told Rutgers Wire on Sunday night. “I picked Rutgers because throughout all my recruitment nobody has shown more love than Rutgers and I have very good relationships with most of the defensive coaches. They treat me like family and I trust being there with them will put me in the right spot.”

On Saturday, Dorilas was one of several high-profile recruits that were on campus for an unofficial visit. He saw a spring practice and spent significant time with the coaching staff.

Did Saturday’s visit answer any questions or settle anything for Dorilas?

“No, not really,” Dorilas said. “I’ve been there plenty of times and realized that it’s home.”

His connection with the coaching staff is “a bond that just kept getting stronger.”

Dorilas was a frequent visitor on campus during the fall, taking in a number of Rutgers games. Now, he is settled on his college decision but he still has big goals to achieve.

One of New Jersey’s top players, Dorilas wants to represent his home state.

“For sure, I want to be a hometown hero,” Dorilas said. “I want to be known as one of the GOATs.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire