Top 10 highest ceiling teams for 2024

It’s still way-too-early projection season. We’ve looked at record predictions and who is most likely to make the playoff, but who are the 10 teams with the highest potential regardless of schedule?

Legendary NFL head coach Bill Parcells once opined, “you are what your record says you are.” That might not be the case with a few college football teams who face a higher caliber schedule.

The Oklahoma Sooners, LSU Tigers, Florida Gators and Alabama Crimson Tide come to mind as teams who might be better than their record indicates at the end of the year. We don’t think Florida is a Top 10 team, but like the other three teams they face an unusually tough schedule.

Top playoff contenders may not all face as tough of a schedule which should bear itself out in their final win-loss record. Let’s look at our Top 10 teams based on ceiling regardless of schedule.

Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks (24) picks off a pass during the first half of a NCAA college football game against Ball State in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

What’s Georgia’s ceiling for 2024? At the very least, the Bulldogs proved they could win 42 of 44 games and two national titles in three years. We have every reason to believe they’ll be back again this year. The returning production is strong particularly on offense, and you know the development is there. Starting quarterback Carson Beck returns as one of the nation’s top passers a season ago. The 2024 ceiling for Georgia is still as high as it has been in recent seasons.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Syndication: Tuscaloosa News

Sure, I predicted the Tide would have a multi-loss season, but there’s no reason the team should be ruled out of contention. Nobody is better at beating elite competition in the playoff era, nor is anybody better at winning it all. We’re not going to assume the Tide continues to roll with DeBoer in his first season, but with dynamic quarterback Jalen Milroe they certainly can.

Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorn Neto Umeozulu (72) battles with teammate Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) during their second day of preseason practice at the Denius Fields on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.

Outside of Georgia, Texas is the most stable, safe pick to contend based on the roster they return and the portal additions. They get a third year with the same productive and dynamic quarterback Quinn Ewers, head coach Steve Sarkisian, defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski, offensive coordinator Kyle Flood and special teams coordinator Jeff Banks. They’re the only 2023 playoff team that returns its head coach. Add in four of five returning starting offensive linemen, and that’s stability. The playmaking portal additions add a high ceiling.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) runs with the ball against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Christopher Smith (29) during the third quarter of the 2022 Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

A look at some of starting quarterback Will Howard’s highlight throws might indicate the gifted passer was underrated while at Kansas State. With superior receiving talent headlined by Emeka Egbuka’s return and a dynamic running back transfer in Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State is set to dominate the expanded Big Ten. Judkins might not even start with fellow running back Trey’veon Henderson in the fold. Can Ryan Day win the big games?

Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma fans watch as Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Nic Anderson (4) catches a touchdown pass in the final seconds of the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the University of Texas (UT) Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Oklahoma won 34-30.

Oklahoma’s ceiling is high. It’s all dependent on quarterback phenom Jackson Arnold. The talented second year player can make most if not all of the throws he’s asked to make. How does he process defenses under pressure and can he protect the football? The Oklahoma defense is as talented as ever and veteran led with players like linebacker Danny Stutsman, safety Billy Bowman, cornerback Gentry Williams and defensive end Ethan Downs. If the Sooners sneak into the playoff at 10-2, look out.

Oregon Ducks

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon might have a higher floor than Oklahoma, but the ceiling has been capped in recent seasons. The team can get to the national title, but can they win it all? Starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel transfers over after taking a significant leap as a passer for Oklahoma last season. The surrounding talent is there for a strong first season in the Big Ten.

Ole Miss Rebels

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The ceiling has to be higher than the floor, and the Rebels floor for the 2024 season is high. Head coach Lane Kiffin has constructed a super team in the portal with three impact defensive linemen headlining the most impressive portal class for the cycle. Quarterback Jaxson Dart can keep the team in any game as a dual threat. Ole Miss looks like an 11-win team.

LSU Tigers

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

LSU is going to score in bunches if head coach Brian Kelly’s first two seasons are any indication. Garrett Nussmeier should be one of the nation’s top passers in 2024. What about the defense? The talent is certainly there. To our knowledge, Nussmeier isn’t the next Joe Burrow. He’s still a legitimate Heisman contender. If the team gets an average defense, the offense can carry the Tigers to the playoff.

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan quarterback Alex Orji (10) warms up ahead of the Rose Bowl game against Alabama at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

Michigan is one of the few teams not named Georgia or Alabama to have won a national title during the playoff era. They simply lose too much to rank higher on the list. Head coach Sherrone Moore has produced some of the best lines in the country in his time in Ann Arbor. He will have his work cut out for him in replacing five offensive linemen in 2024. That said, Michigan has consistently developed in recent seasons. Can they make it back to the playoff?

Florida State Seminoles

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve been consistent on our analysis of Florida State. With strong quarterback play, they’re one of the best teams in the country. The Seminoles won a national title a decade ago with a different regime, but the current coaching staff led by Mike Norvell seems capable of sustaining success. Transfer quarterback DJ Uiagelelei has the playmaking ability to lead the team to a conference title in the ACC. With a first round bye, the Seminoles could do damage in a playoff.

Missouri Tigers

Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) celebrates a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium. Ohio State lost 14-3.

Missouri capped an 11-win season with a Cotton Bowl victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Many of the key contributors return led by starting quarterback Brady Cook and a lethal receiver trio led by Luther Burden. The veteran leadership paired with a strong defense gives the team the ability to compete at a high level. The manageable schedule could allow for the team to stay fresh over the course of the season.

