Who are the top 10 high school football running backs in the Gadsden area for 2023?

The high school football season is fast approaching, but the top 10 running backs in the Gadsden area might be faster.

The stable of running backs could be one of the deeper position groups in the Gadsden area. It sees two back-of-the-year nominees from last season and three All-State players. The Gadsden Times is ranking the top players at each position group in leadup to the start of the high school football season on August 24.

10. Blaze Gerhart

Sardis, senior

Why chosen: Gerhart had 606 rushing yards and 125 receiving yards with a touchdown last season.

Sardis football's Blaze Gerhart at Etowah County high school football media days on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

9. Rock Sainsbury

West End, senior

Why chosen: Sainsbury was a standout last year for West End, running for 912 yards and 13 touchdowns. He will once again be paired with Kane Lawson in the backfield.

West End football's Rocko Sainsbury at Etowah County high school football media days on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

8. Tristan Childers

Boaz, junior

Why chosen: Childers ran for 912 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore.

7. TJ Worthy

Gadsden City, junior

Why chosen: Worthy ran for 654 yards and four touchdowns on 111 carries and will be taking on more of the load this year after splitting carries last season.

Gadsden City's TJ Worthy

6. Kane Lawson

West End, senior

Why chosen: The West End senior ran for 670 yards and nine touchdowns while adding 360 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He totaled 1,300 all-purpose yards while splitting backfield duties with Sainsbury.

West End football's Kane Lawson at Etowah County high school football media days on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

5. Legion McCrary

Pisgah, junior

Why chosen: The Pisgah standout had 1,500 yards and 20 touchdowns as a sophomore, helping lead the Eagles to the Class 2A semifinal round.

DeKalb and Jackson County schools particpate in a media days event on Friday, July 28, 2023 in Rainsville.

4. Mason Teague

Southside, junior

Why chosen: Teague ran for 1,443 yards and 13 touchdowns last season, and his coach believes it could be even better this season.

Southside's Mason Teague makes a run as he looks for an opening during high school football action against Hokes Bluff in Hokes Bluff, Alabama on August 25, 2022.

3. Carlos Mann

Geraldine, senior

Why chosen: Mann ran for 1,022 yards and 14 touchdowns on 122 carries while adding 508 yards and six touchdowns on 16 catches. He earned second team All-State honors.

DeKalb and Jackson County schools particpate in a media days event on Friday, July 28, 2023 in Rainsville.

2. Logan Anderson

Fyffe, junior

Why chosen: Anderson was a first team AHSAA Class 2A first team All-State selection and was a nominee for the back of the year award. Anderson ran for 1,820 yards and 32 touchdowns before suffering a knee injury in the state semifinal game.

Fyffe's Logan Anderson makes a run during high school football action against Walter Wellborn in Fyffe, Alabama November 5, 2021.

1. Jacob Cornejo

Cherokee County, senior

Why chosen: Cornejo's playoff total of 1,400 yards would have gotten him a top-three selection on this list but he finished the season with more than 2,600 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns. With that came a list of honors including All-State, region and county, a Super All-state selection and 4A Back of the Year nomination.

Cherokee County's Jacob Cornejo at the Cherokee County football media days at Easy Street in Centre, Alabama on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Top 10 high school football running backs in the Gadsden area for 2023