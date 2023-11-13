Top 10 Goals of the Week

The top five teams are all undefeated.
Dustin Hopkins, after missing an extra point in the fourth quarter, had no issue with his game-winning field goal for the Browns.
Sunday was a day to celebrate kickers, who delivered in clutch moments in record fashion across the NFL.
Jorge Martin breaks down all the fantasy fireworks that came from the Lions-Chargers Week 10 thriller.
Three players, three pickups to consider early in Week 11.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast reacting to the news that Texas A&M is parting ways with head coach Jimbo Fisher.
Scott Pianowski breaks down another comeback and big fantasy game from C.J. Stroud.
Fresh off a bye week and armed with new talent on defense, the 49ers looked very much like Super Bowl contenders against the league's hottest team.
The 49ers need to get back on track. Can they do it against a Jaguars team that has won five straight?
Saniya Rivers dropped 33 points to lead NC State to a huge upset win on Sunday afternoon in Raleigh.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don is back with his lineup advice for every remaining game on the Week 10 slate.
Rife with mega-boosters and aggressive spenders, Texas A&M is expected to focus its coaching search on some of the highest-paid sitting Power Five coaches in the country.
The Patriots aren't just a bad team. They're a monstrously awful team.
Robert Kraft 'very much' wants the Pats to win in Germany, but he knows what position his team is in right now.
Week 11 delivered a lot of close calls, but how much did it shake up the rankings?
