Top 10 Goalie Saves of the Week
No. 10 Notre Dame’s dreams of a College Football Playoff berth were almost certainly put to rest with a 33-20 loss at No. 25 Louisville.
The Twins joined a list of teams that have fallen victim to the mighty Alvarez in the postseason.
Bryce Harper led the way as the Phillies made it an uncomfortable day for Atlanta ace Spencer Strider.
Bobby Green scored what is unquestionably the most significant victory over his long MMA career when he essentially knocked out surging Grant Dawson with one punch Saturday at Apex.
Here's how to watch the Oklahoma vs. Texas game this week, plus the rest of the Week 6 college football schedule.
Verstappen clinched after teammate Sergio Perez crashed out of the race.
Formula 1 will likely crown its 2023 world drivers’ champion this weekend at the Qatar Grand Prix.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Blame the manager. Blame the GM. Blame the players. But don’t blame the mere existence of information.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 5.
Here are six players who are ready to come back after a disastrous 2022-23 and outperform their ADP this season.
Get those daily fantasy football lineups ready to crush any contest in Week 5 with Dalton Del Don's primer.
Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez will start 13th.
There's a “94.5% chance” the linebacker makes his season debut, he told reporters.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don offers his lineup advice for every single game on the Week 5 slate, along with some intriguing DFS values.
Games against the Saints and Raiders could go a long way in determining how much longer Robert Kraft allows Bill Belichick to continue.
Sean Payton's comments about Nathaniel Hackett's job with the Denver Broncos last season have not been forgotten by the New York Jets ahead of their Week 5 matchup.
This is the week you can trust at least one member of the Jets offense in your lineup. Who else are our analysts predicting will go off in Week 5?
Get ready for your Fantasy hockey drafts with these helpful hints that can make the difference in winning your league.