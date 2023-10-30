Top 10 Goalie Saves of the Week

Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don breaks down every matchup from the Week 8 Sunday slate.
Wembanyama finished with 11 points (4-of-10 from the field, 0-of-2 from 3), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal but had five turnovers.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. 49ers game.
Jorge Martin examines the fantasy impact that five quarterback injuries will have on their respective teams' skill players.
Scott Pianowski breaks down Sunday's highs and lows, including CeeDee Lamb and the Cowboys delivering in a big way for fantasy managers.
Verstappen set two records for domination with his easy win
Receiver A.J. Brown now owns the record for most consecutive games with 125 receiving yards or more.
Week 8 was rough for fantasy quarterbacks. But there are some intriguing reinforcements available on the waiver wire for Week 9.
The Giants melted down at the end of regulation, leading to a loss.
The 49ers will have to muddle through Week 8 without Brock Purdy.
The Titans' Will Levis threw a beauty of a pass, but was DeAndre Hopkins too open?
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don looks at every game in the Week 8 slate and provides his lineup advice for every matchup.
With an array of pitches led by his changeup, Kelly was at his very best Saturday as Arizona evened the World Series 1-1.
Monday's Game 3 would be an optimal time for the All-Star who led the American League in hits this season to break out of his October-long slump.
For most teams, putting up 42 points and 577 yards on offense should be enough to win, but those efforts were all for naught due to the latest dud from UNC’s defense.
After a wild day of surprises and many near-upsets, we have a little more clarity ahead of the first College Football Playoff rankings show.
Merrill Kelly delivered another dominant performance, and the Diamondbacks offense provided more than enough in the 9-1 victory.