The top 10 games on the 2024 Big Ten football schedule

There are so many notes and details to keep track of in the new 2024 Big Ten football schedule.

Iowa has three regular annual opponents: Minnesota, Nebraska, and Wisconsin.

Penn State, on the other hand, has zero protected games. USC’s only regular annual game in the Big Ten will be against UCLA.

The Big Ten Conference wants its schools to play the 15 other Big Ten schools at least once every two years, but without having too much long-distance travel. Teams in the Midwest are not going to fly to Los Angeles any more frequently than necessary.

Three Big Ten schools will be common opponents for both 2024 and 2025, but in 2026 and 2027, the common opponents will rotate instead of remaining in place from the 2024-2025 two-year plan. There’s a lot to keep track of.

Let’s take a break from deep schedule analysis and turn to something fun and enjoyable: exploring the 10 best matchups on the 2024 Big Ten schedule.

USC figures prominently in this discussion. See where Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, and Wisconsin fit into the picture.

Here is the entire Big Ten schedule for 2024. Let us examine the top 10 games for this slate below:

MICHIGAN-OHIO STATE

Michigan against Ohio State has been the battle of heavyweights and is always a great game to watch.

USC-MICHIGAN

This isn’t the Rose Bowl, it’s a Big Ten Conference game. Buckle up!

USC-WISCONSIN

Dec 26, 2022; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; Wisconsin Badgers coach Luke Fickell during Guaranteed Rate Bowl media day at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans face off against Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers. Remember when Fickell’s name was circulating for the Trojans’ head coaching opening?

MICHIGAN-WISCONSIN

Michigan and Wisconsin in 2024 will be a terrific showdown, especially with Luke Fickell bringing in his own recruiting class.

OHIO STATE-PENN STATE

This is a classic Big Ten showdown. These two teams won’t be part of a division in 2024 — the Big Ten is getting rid of them — but their meetings are always appointment television.

OHIO STATE-IOWA

Nov 25, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes celebrate after an official review during the second half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State is a Big Ten juggernaut, but Iowa is on the rise and it’s always tough to play at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.

PENN STATE-WISCONSIN

James Franklin against Luke Fickell is one of the best coaching matchups for this conference slate.

PENN STATE-USC

Jan 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; USC Trojans defensive back Latrell McCutchin (21) and defensive end Solomon Tuliaupupu (58) celebrate during the game between the USC Trojans and the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

This just feels like a Rose Bowl matchup, but that’s the reality of the new-look Big Ten. Penn State hosts this game, however — that’s the plot twist for this matchup in 2024.

MICHIGAN-UCLA

Nov 19, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly watches game action against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Will Chip Kelly be on the sidelines? Will Jim Harbaugh be in the NFL? We will see what happens in the coming year.

OHIO STATE-UCLA

UCLA gets a rude awakening by having to face both Ohio State and Michigan in the first year of Big Ten play for the Bruins.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire