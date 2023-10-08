The top-10 game between No. 8 Oregon and No. 7 Washington will get marquee treatment

The stage is set for what could be a thrilling college football game on Lake Washington in Seattle Saturday afternoon.

A top-10 matchup between No. 8 Oregon and No. 7 Washington at Husky Stadium became official Sunday morning when the Associated Press top-25 poll was released.

It will be the first time in the 123-year history — and 115th game — of the rivalry that both programs are ranked in the top 10.

The buildup to the 12:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC will be enhanced by the presence of the ESPN “College GameDay” pregame show, which will broadcast live from Seattle Saturday morning.

It will be the third visit to Seattle for “College GameDay,” and first since 2016.

“College GameDay” has been to Eugene 11 times.

Both the Ducks (5-0, 2-0 Pac-12) and Huskies (5-0, 2-0) are coming off their bye weeks and haven’t played since Sept. 30. They are two of the three remaining undefeated Pac-12 teams, along with No. 10 Southern California (6-0, 4-0).

Other Pac-12 teams in the rankings

No. 15 Oregon State (5-1, 2-1), which beat California 52-40 on Saturday, No. 16 Utah (4-1), No. 18 UCLA (4-1) and No. 19 Washington State (4-1), are the other teams from the Pac-12 in the AP top 25.

Despite the bye week, Oregon moved up one spot to No. 8 in the USA Today/Coaches poll this week and Washington made a two-spot jump to No. 6.

They’re followed by No. 9 USC, No. 14 Oregon State, No. 16 Utah, No. 19 Washington State and No. 22 UCLA.

The top four teams remain unchanged in each poll — No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Florida State.

