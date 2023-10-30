Top 10 football teams in the Texas Panhandle entering the last week of the regular season

Take a look at who we thought the top 10 teams in the area are entering the final week of the regular season.

1. Canadian

It was a 72-0 win over Tulia, but the bigger story was what happened at halftime. The field at Canadian High School is now known as Chris Koetting Field at Wildcat Stadium after former head coach Chris Koetting. The Wildcats remain undefeated and close the regular season with two-win Dimmitt. They should enter the playoffs undefeated.

2. Stratford

The Elks put up another dominant effort with a 55-6 win over Highland Park. Putting up 55 is always impressive, but holding the high-powered Hornet offense to just six points is fantastic. Stratford gets West Texas next week and, barring a major upset, should enter the postseason without a loss for the third straight season.

3. West Plains

The Wolves were off this week and yet they probably still put up 50 against the bye week. That's the kind of effort you expect from them at this point. They close out the regular season with Borger and should be 10-1 heading into the playoffs.

4. Bushland

After a slow start by their lofty standards, the Falcons dominated Dalhart in the second half to win 48-14. Bigger than that is the Falcons are district champions for the fourth time in five years with a 10-1 record. Bushland is off this week before starting the playoff journey.

5. Panhandle

The Panthers rolled yet again with a 72-0 win over Sanford-Fritch this week. Broxton Robinson, Landon Durst and Brayson Choate remain a terrifying unit on offense while the defense has been grooving. Their lone loss on the season came against Stratford.

6. Sunray

The Bobcats had the week off but have just a pair of losses on the season, both by one possession.

7. Gruver

The Greyhounds were off this week and will close the season against Boys Ranch on Thursday.

8. Farwell

While the Steers have a pair of losses on the season, they've been dominating as of late. A 56-0 win over West Texas was just the latest strong performance as Jonathan Armstrong and Corey Stancell have both been killing it lately.

9. Wellington

The Skyrockets have a pair of losses on the year, both early in the season. They just beat up on Quanah 48-0 and will likely enter the postseason 9-2 and ready to make another deep run.

10. Canyon

Many teams in the top 10 lost this week, including the Eagles. They fell on a field goal as time expired on the road, so we'll give them the most leeway as Muleshoe lost to .500 Shallowater and Dalhart dropped a one-sided affair to Bushland. The Eagles should bounce back against Pampa before heading into the playoffs.

JUST MISSED

Dalhart and Muleshoe were both considered.

