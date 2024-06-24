Top 10 fantasy baseball prospects: June 24

A reminder on how this works: This is a list for the 2024 season only. It is not a list of the top overall prospects, but the players who have the best chance of making a difference in 2024.

Also, it's only a list of prospects who are currently in the minors/have prospect eligibility. Players who are currently on MLB rosters or have exhausted their rookie status are not considered eligible.

Those caveats out of the way, here's a look at the top prospects who have a chance to make a fantasy contribution in 2024.

1. James Wood, OF, Washington Nationals

2024 stats: 49 G, .348/.463/.590, 10 HR, 10 SB, 39 BB, 41 SO at Triple-A Rochester.

Wood returned to the Red Wings lineup after missing a little under a month with his hamstring injury, and he went 3-for-12 over his four games against Syracuse with a homer and four walks. The 21-year-old outfielder has all of the tools you’re looking for in a fantasy prospect, and the Nationals are surprisingly competing for a playoff spot at around the half-way point of the 2024 campaign. Wood should be stashed now, as he is the only prospect who projects as a five-category helper for the remainder of the year.

2. Heston Kjerstad, OF, Baltimore Orioles

2024 stats: 56 G, .300/.397/.601, 16 HR, 2 SB, 32 BB, 67 SO at Triple-A Norfolk; 7 G, .142/.294/.143 0 HR, 0 SB, 2 BB, 6 SO at Baltimore.

We get to cheat. Kjerstad will be called up to play against the Guardians on Tuesday, and as you can see from the minor-league numbers above, there’s considerable offensive upside in the former second-overall pick. As you can see from the numbers to the right of those, he didn’t have much offensive success in his brief time with Baltimore, but he didn’t get much of a chance, either. That’s my biggest concern with this Kjerstad call, but those looking for outfield help would be wise to give him a chance for lightning in the bottle. If he doesn’t play/doesn’t hit when he does, you move on. Pretty simple.

3. Noelvi Marte, INF, Cincinnati Reds2024 stats: 11 G, .143/.143/.163, 0 HR, 1 SB, 0 BB, 14 SO at Triple-A Louisville.

I debated whether or not Marte should be included on these lists, but he does have rookie eligibility, and with the plethora of injuries at the higher levels -- more on that later -- he belongs on this list. He’s been awful since beginning his “rehab” assignment, but keep in mind this is essentially a spring training for him, and he’s a player that is widely considered one of the best infield prospects in the sport who had an .822 OPS with three homers and six steals in 35 games with Cincinnati last year. Marte will join the Reds at some point this year, and despite those ugly numbers, he has a real chance to help fantasy players and CIncinnati before the season comes to a close.

4. Junior Caminero, INF, Tampa Bay Rays

2024 stats: 34 G, .261/.333/.478, 8 HR, 1 SB, 14 BB, 35 SO at Triple-A Durham.

Caminero was placed on the seven-day IL with a quad strain and hasn't been able to play since May 28. He also wasn't exactly tearing the cover off the baseball as of late with an OPS of .430 over his last 40 at-bats. Still, Caminero has some of the best offensive upside in the sport regardless of level, and assuming good health in the coming weeks, he definitely has the potential to be an impact bat at some point this summer.

5. Coby Mayo, INF, Baltimore Orioles

2024 stats: 51 G, .307/.381/.654, 17 HR, 3 SB, 22 BB, 61 SO at High-A Aberdeen and Triple-A Norfolk

Mayo returned to Triple-A on Tuesday, and unsurprisingly, he hit well while picking up hits in all four games and bashing a homer. The infielder has hit .347/.429/.796 over his last 10 games, and while five of those games are at the High-A level, it’s an example of just how much offensive upside there is in his right-handed bat. Mayo will need something to go wrong or a trade in order to be a long-term option for Baltimore this year, but in terms of potential production, there just aren’t many prospects who offer it as much as he does.

6. Moises Ballesteros, C, Chicago Cubs

2024 stats: 61 G, .304/.370/.500, 10 HR, 1 SB, 22 BB, 38 SO at Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa.

Welcome to the list, Moises. Ballesteros made the move to Triple-A this week, and he’s hit .350 with a .550 slugging percentage with a double and a homer among his seven hits in 20 at-bats. The 20-year-old has caught in three of his five games thus far, and while he’s not considered an elite backstop, he should be fine in that capacity. Where he’ll be more than fine -- potentially, anyway -- is at the plate with solid power and a plus hit tool. The Cubs have gotten nothing from their backstops in 2024. Ballesteros could help answer that conundrum while help fantasy managers at the same time. Win win.

.7 Jackson Holliday, INF, Baltimore Orioles

2024 stats: 50 G, .270/.433/.466, 7 HR, 5 SB, 54 BB, 54 SO at Triple-A Norfolk; 10 G, .059/.111/.059, 0 HR, 0 SB, 2 BB, 18 SO at Baltimore.

Holliday was placed on the injured list last Friday with right elbow inflammation, and it's unclear how severe the injury is at this time. Simply put, this has been a horrific year for injuries and prospects, and the healthy guys haven't torn the cover off the baseball. Are all four of these players — five if you count Lawlar — elite prospects who can be significant fantasy contributors? Yes and then some. Is there major risk with all of them at least for 2024. Yep. It's a weird time, folks.

8. Brooks Lee, INF, Minnesota Twins

2024 stats: 24 G, .367/.421/.561, 4 HR, 2 SB, 9 BB, 14 SO at Low-A Fort Myers and Triple-A St. Paul.

Lee showed off his underrated power with three homers last week, including two in a contest against Toledo on Wednesday. Since being called back up to Triple-A, the infielder has slashed .350/.400/.617, and over his last 10 games he has an OPS of 1.059 in the International League. It’s a little tough to see where Lee would be playing right now, but it’s worth pointing out that he played second base in the two-homer contest. Most of his reps have come at shortstop however -- the same position the white-hot Carlos Correa plays -- so it doesn’t seem like a promotion is imminent at this stage. Still someone who has to be on radars.

9. Kyle Manzardo, 1B, Cleveland Guardians

2024 stats: 34 G, .294/.384/.595, 9 HR, 0 SB, 20 BB, 25 SO at Triple-A Columbus; 30 G, .207/.241/.329, 0 HR, 0 SB, 3 BB, 23 SO at Cleveland.

Manzardo was sent back down to Triple-A just after publication of last week’s list, and it’s understandable based on those numbers above. There were some decent moments in his month with the Guardians, however, and there’s still some reason for both short and long-term optimism. He certainly wouldn’t be the first nor last player to struggle at the highest level in his first taste of action, that’s for sure. Manzardo has limitations because he can only help in a few categories, but the talent is here for him to be a strong option at first base. I’d give him another shot whenever Cleveland does; depending on your roster, of course.

10. Jasson Dominguez, OF, New York Yankees

2024 stats: 23 G, .356/.404/.609, 6 HR, 3 SB, 7 BB, 19 SO at Low-A Tampa, Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Well, shoot. We were waiting for word on the severity of Dominguez’s injury at this point last week, and unfortunately, he was diagnosed with a “moderate” oblique strain that is going to keep him out for up to eight weeks. The bad news is that it keeps him out essentially until the end of August. The good news is that it doesn’t necessarily mean he can’t be a fantasy contributor at the end of the year. It’d be nice if you could place Dominguez on your injured list, but without that ability, it’s tough to roster him at this stage. That being said, he’d be at the top of this list if not for the injury, so again, keep him on your radar.

​Also considered: Owen Caissie, OF, Chicago Cubs; Hurston Waldrep, RHP, Atlanta; Jace Jung, INF, Detroit Tigers; Cade Horton, RHP, Chicago Cubs