Top 10 drivers revealed in All-Star Race Fan Vote

The 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race returns to North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 19 (8 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) and, once again, with it comes a chance for fans to vote their favorite driver into the star-studded event.

At the approximate midway point of the Fan Vote, the top 10 vote-getters as of Wednesday are as follows, in alphabetical order: Josh Berry, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, Ty Gibbs, Noah Gragson, Justin Haley, Carson Hocevar, Erik Jones, Corey LaJoie and Bubba Wallace.

Race fans will have until 5:30 p.m. ET on May 19 to cast their ballots. To vote, the rules are simple: You can vote up to five times per day, per unique email address. Fan Rewards members will earn 50 points for voting.

Ken Schrader won the first fan vote in 2004, and Noah Gragson was the most recent winner in 2023. Kyle Petty, Danica Patrick and Clint Bowyer are others on the list who have achieved the feat.

Drivers are eligible for the Fan Vote if they attempted to qualify for the 2024 Daytona 500, have not won a 2024 NASCAR Cup Series race yet or have not finished inside the top two in the NASCAR Open qualifying race.

