Top 10 Cowboys stories from week ending July 8, 2023

And down the stretch they come! There’s just over two weeks remaining before the Dallas Cowboys depart the sweltering heat of North Texas to begin their journey towards the 2023 regular season. The team’s charter to Oxnard, CA for training camp taxis down the runway on Monday, July 24 and it will only be a few days from that until the club is on the field, getting ready for a run at a sixth Super Bowl championship.

In the meantime, there’s a little news to report from the front lines, but only a little. This past week saw Dallas add a single player to their roster, at a position they haven’t seen too concerned about but probably should be. Also, rankings for RBs and offensive lines, problems with how the latter performed in 2022 and who can help them overcome the best in 2023. Check out the top Cowboys stories from the week that was.

Here's why this veteran edge rusher is now on the Cowboys' roster bubble

A deep roster means a club has options when it comes to whittling down their 90-man offseason roster to 53 by Week 1. Teams with depth can eliminate higher-priced veterans who are on equal footing with lower-priced players on rookie contracts and that means more cap space to pay top-tier guys. The Cowboys found another vet gem in Dante Fowler last season, but will he have a place on the 2023 roster?

Snap predictions for each of the Cowboys 2023 draft picks

The Cowboys may not have selected many high pedigree players for the offense in April, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be mixing their rookies in with regularity. Reid Hanson looks into each of the draft picks and predicts just how integral they will be for the mission in 2023. Mazi Smith, DeMarvion Overshown and Luke Schoonmaker have the best opportunities, but Eric Scott and Deuce Vaughn should have chances to seize some reps.

5 most influential Cowboys and what could derail them in 2023

The rookies will matter, but they likely won’t be the difference between another sad playoff exit and finally getting the monkey off the team’s collective backs. That will come down to these players, who will figure prominently in the team’s success. Despite their high levels of talent, there are things that have to go right for each to attain their accolades. Ben Grimaldi takes a microscope to what everyone in the offseason assumes will turn out for the better, but might now.

Cowboys sign USFL kicker Brandon Aubrey weeks before camp

Kickers don’t matter until they can’t kick straight anymore. While teams should go for it much more than they do when facing fourth down, having a reliable boot when a field goal is needed is paramount to team success. Having someone who can make a touchdown seven points instead of six used to be a no brainer, but there the Cowboys were in pure misery during the most important games of the season. Adding Aubrey to the untested Tristan Vizcaino is a step in the right direction.

11 Cowboys make top 300 Fantasy Football rankings for 2023

Not only is training camp approaching, but so is the former cottage turned booming industry of fantasy football leagues. If you’re in a dynasty league, then the focus is on offensive rookies who can help now and in the future and Dallas didn’t do much in that department during April’s draft. But if you’re in redraft or keeper, it’s time to study individual rankings of the vets. Here’s a look at where you should grab your favorite Cowboys before they are snatched up by that other Dallas fan in your league.

Ranking all 32 starting RBs: Where does Tony Pollard fall?

Saying goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott wasn’t without an emotional component, but it’s not difficult at all to embrace Tony Pollard as the new head honcho. He’s proven one of the best backs in the league but how good is he? Here he is ranked among all projected starting RBs.

Every NFL team's non-QB MVP heading into 2023 season

Each Wire Editor wrote about the most important guy on their team’s roster after the QBs are taken out the picture. The Cowboys’ hopes are pinned on Dak Prescott, but he alone won’t be enough. The article is a great walkthrough of the talent across the league and who Dallas’ competitors are pinning their hopes on.

Ranking the storied offensive lines of the NFC East combatants in 2023

Despite his elite elusiveness, Pollard can only succeed if the blockers create holes for him to hit. Likewise, Dak Prescott can’t bounce back from a high-turnover season without adequate protection. Just where do the Cowboys’ big uglies rank compared to their division counterparts? Mike Crum continues his positional review series for the NFC East.

Pass protection remains concern for Cowboys heading to training camp

With that said, a deeper dive into what the Cowboys have on the offensive line is in order. Just how much of an issue was the pass protection in 2022 and what does that mean for 2023?

Cowboys ranked No. 12 in 3-year cap health analysis

The Cowboys have always operated near the salary cap ceiling, but in recent years they’ve been leaving a bit in the coffer. It turns out their strategy has yielded them a roster that is a championship contender, but is hardly maxed out when it comes to tying money up over the three-year competitive window teams shoot their shots in.

