Top 10 college football NIL earners according to On3 Sports
Name, Image and Likeness has changed the college football landscape drastically.
For major brands and programs such as Texas, NIL has seemingly helped the Longhorns sway talented prospects to Austin due to their unlimited resources.
Former five-star quarterback Arch Manning choosing to sign with Texas was a monumental recruiting win for Steve Sarkisian and his staff. Before even taking a meaningful snap in college, the freshman quarterback tops On3 Sports’ NIL valuation rankings for college football players.
Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy just missed the top 10 as the No. 11 highest NIL valuation in college football, while two newcomers at Colorado skyrocketed up the rankings this offseason.
Here’s a look at the top 10 NIL earners in college football at this time:
Jordan Travis - QB - Florida State
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Class: Redshirt Senior
NIL Valuation: $1.2M
Nico Iamaleava - QB - Tennessee
Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
Class: Freshman
NIL Valuation: $1.2M
Michael Penix Jr. - QB - Washington
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Class: Redshirt Senior
NIL Valuation: $1.3M
Marvin Harrison Jr. - WR - Ohio State
Syndication The Columbus Dispatch
Class: Junior
NIL Valuation: $1.3M
Bo Nix - QB - Oregon
Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Class: Senior
NIL Valuation: $1.5M
Drake Maye - QB - UNC
Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
Class: Redshirt Sophomore
NIL Valuation: $1.5M
Shedeur Sanders - QB - Colorado
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Class: Junior
NIL Valuation: $1.5M
Travis Hunter - CB - Colorado
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Class: Sophomore
NIL Valuation: $1.7M
Caleb Williams - QB - USC
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Class: Junior
NIL Valuation: $2.6M
Arch Manning - QB - Texas
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Class: Freshman
NIL Valuation: $3.7M