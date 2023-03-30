Top 10 college football NIL earners according to On3 Sports

Name, Image and Likeness has changed the college football landscape drastically.

For major brands and programs such as Texas, NIL has seemingly helped the Longhorns sway talented prospects to Austin due to their unlimited resources.

Former five-star quarterback Arch Manning choosing to sign with Texas was a monumental recruiting win for Steve Sarkisian and his staff. Before even taking a meaningful snap in college, the freshman quarterback tops On3 Sports’ NIL valuation rankings for college football players.

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy just missed the top 10 as the No. 11 highest NIL valuation in college football, while two newcomers at Colorado skyrocketed up the rankings this offseason.

Here’s a look at the top 10 NIL earners in college football at this time:

Jordan Travis - QB - Florida State

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Class: Redshirt Senior

NIL Valuation: $1.2M

Nico Iamaleava - QB - Tennessee

Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Class: Freshman

NIL Valuation: $1.2M

Michael Penix Jr. - QB - Washington

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Class: Redshirt Senior

NIL Valuation: $1.3M

Marvin Harrison Jr. - WR - Ohio State

Syndication The Columbus Dispatch

Class: Junior

NIL Valuation: $1.3M

Bo Nix - QB - Oregon

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Class: Senior

NIL Valuation: $1.5M

Drake Maye - QB - UNC

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Class: Redshirt Sophomore

NIL Valuation: $1.5M

Shedeur Sanders - QB - Colorado

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Class: Junior

NIL Valuation: $1.5M

Travis Hunter - CB - Colorado

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Class: Sophomore

NIL Valuation: $1.7M

Caleb Williams - QB - USC

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Class: Junior

NIL Valuation: $2.6M

Arch Manning - QB - Texas

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Class: Freshman

NIL Valuation: $3.7M

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire