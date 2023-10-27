The top 10 college basketball uniforms according to ChatGPT

As the college basketball season gets ready to tip off what should be another exciting season on the hardwood, the excitement is around the corner. The calender is set to flip to November meaning we are going to be right in the thick of non-conference action.

For the next two months, the non-conference action will heat up before it turns over to conference games and before we know it, Selection Sunday will be here as well.

But let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves as we have lots of basketball to enjoy.

To get ready for the upcoming season, we wanted to take a look at a ChatGPT list based on college basketball uniforms. The NCAA March Madness X account asked ChatGPT to list the best uniforms in college basketball.

Now, if you’re a fan of the game a lot of these won’t surprise you as they are all classics. The list is filled with some great uniforms including the Blue Blood programs which are historic.

Let’s see the list of the top 10 college basketball uniforms going into the 2023-24 season.

Feb 4, 2023; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Pelle Larsson (3) leads guard Adama Bal (2), center Oumar Ballo (11), and guard Kylan Boswell (4) back to the bench in the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports

A classic look with red, white and blue, the Arizona Wildcats check in at No. 10 on the list. Over the years, the Arizona uniforms have had some subtle changes including a gradient look but they have featured the same color scheme despite those changes.

Mar 10, 2023; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Gradey Dick (4) in the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

A blue blood program, the Kansas Jayhawks have an iconic color scheme and uniforms. The uniforms are dressed in that classic blue with crimson and white accents on them.

8 Indiana

Feb 11, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) reacts during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

This one shouldn’t be a shock as Indiana makes the top 10 with the Crimson and Cream colorway. Not to mention they are known for the candy cane warmup pants that they have donned over the years.

7. Georgetown

Feb 4, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Brandon Murray (0) shoots over Connecticut Huskies guard Tristen Newton (2) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The blue and grey combination for Georgetown is a classic, bringing us back to the glory days of the 80’s as well as the 90’s in the Big East.

Feb 19, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange head coach Jim Boeheim has a discussion with guard Joseph Girard III (11) in the first half game against the Boston College Eagles at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Another classic and simple design, the program features orange, blue and white on their different jerseys.

Feb 14, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Tarris Reed Jr. (32) rebounds the ball against the Wisconsin Badgers during the second half at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

Like others on the list, Michigan has a simple yet sleek design that gives off classic vibes. The maize and blue is iconic both on the football field and on the basketball court.

4. Duke

Jan 7, 2023; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Kyle Filipowski (30) attempts a free-throw against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at the Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

A blue blood program and a hated rival of North Carolina, Duke does have one of the more iconic uniforms. And like others on this list, it’s simple.

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 19: CJ Fredrick #1 of the Kentucky Wildcats dribbles the ball during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats in the second round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at The Fieldhouse at Greensboro Coliseum on March 19, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Another blue blood, Kentucky’s uniforms are blue and white with the “Kentucky” going across the chest.

Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) signals against the Akron Zips during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The colors for UCLA match up perfectly featuring blue and gold for the Bruins. The UCLA blue is iconic and is complimented with the blue and white with “UCLA” across the chest.

1. North Carolina

DETROIT – APRIL 04: Wayne Ellington #22 of the North Carolina Tar Heels gestures in the first half against against the Villanova Wildcats during the National Semifinal game of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship at Ford Field on April 4, 2009 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

DURHAM, NC – MARCH 8: Tyler Hansbrough #50 of the North Carolina Tar Heels walks down the court during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium March 8, 2008 in Durham, North Carolina. North Carolina defeated Duke 76-68. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

A uniform combination that features “Carolina Blue” and white throughout, it’s the most iconic uniform in college basketball. “North” goes across the chest while “Carolina” is below the numbers on the front.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire