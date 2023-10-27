The top 10 college basketball uniforms according to ChatGPT
As the college basketball season gets ready to tip off what should be another exciting season on the hardwood, the excitement is around the corner. The calender is set to flip to November meaning we are going to be right in the thick of non-conference action.
For the next two months, the non-conference action will heat up before it turns over to conference games and before we know it, Selection Sunday will be here as well.
But let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves as we have lots of basketball to enjoy.
To get ready for the upcoming season, we wanted to take a look at a ChatGPT list based on college basketball uniforms. The NCAA March Madness X account asked ChatGPT to list the best uniforms in college basketball.
Now, if you’re a fan of the game a lot of these won’t surprise you as they are all classics. The list is filled with some great uniforms including the Blue Blood programs which are historic.
Let’s see the list of the top 10 college basketball uniforms going into the 2023-24 season.
10. Arizona
A classic look with red, white and blue, the Arizona Wildcats check in at No. 10 on the list. Over the years, the Arizona uniforms have had some subtle changes including a gradient look but they have featured the same color scheme despite those changes.
9. Kansas
A blue blood program, the Kansas Jayhawks have an iconic color scheme and uniforms. The uniforms are dressed in that classic blue with crimson and white accents on them.
8 Indiana
This one shouldn’t be a shock as Indiana makes the top 10 with the Crimson and Cream colorway. Not to mention they are known for the candy cane warmup pants that they have donned over the years.
7. Georgetown
The blue and grey combination for Georgetown is a classic, bringing us back to the glory days of the 80’s as well as the 90’s in the Big East.
6. Syracuse
Another classic and simple design, the program features orange, blue and white on their different jerseys.
5. Michigan
Like others on the list, Michigan has a simple yet sleek design that gives off classic vibes. The maize and blue is iconic both on the football field and on the basketball court.
For more on Michigan, check out Wolverines Wire.
4. Duke
A blue blood program and a hated rival of North Carolina, Duke does have one of the more iconic uniforms. And like others on this list, it’s simple.
3. Kentucky
Another blue blood, Kentucky’s uniforms are blue and white with the “Kentucky” going across the chest.
2. UCLA
The colors for UCLA match up perfectly featuring blue and gold for the Bruins. The UCLA blue is iconic and is complimented with the blue and white with “UCLA” across the chest.
1. North Carolina
A uniform combination that features “Carolina Blue” and white throughout, it’s the most iconic uniform in college basketball. “North” goes across the chest while “Carolina” is below the numbers on the front.