The top 10 college basketball teams in 2023 recruiting cycle

The early signing period has shaken things up for the best college basketball teams in the country.

After the top overall recruit DJ Wagner picked the Wildcats, Kentucky leapt over Duke for the top spot in the 2023 recruiting cycle’s rankings. Today, USC jumped into the top 10 by getting No. 1 point guard Isaiah Collier’s commitment. Memphis and Tennessee have also both managed to grab some high-end prospects over the last several days, boosting their recruiting scores.

Let’s reset and see what the new pecking order is. Here are the top 10 college teams in the 2023 recruiting cycle, per 247 Sports.

USC: 62.63

Under Armour, 247 Sports

Tennessee: 64.16

Jim Hawkins, Inside Carolina

Oregon: 64.56

Mike Pegram, Peegs.com

Iowa State: 64.94

MoKan Elite, 247 Sports

Ohio State: 65.26

Jim Hawkins, 247 Sports

Memphis: 66.02

Eric Bossy, 247 Sports

UConn: 66.20

Under Armour, 247 Sports

Michigan State: 67.86

MSU Athletics

Duke: 70.58

Nike EYBL / Jon Lopez

Kentucky: 71.04

Eric Bossi, 247 Sports

