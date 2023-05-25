Top-10 class of 2025 QB KJ Lacey receives Colorado offer

Recruiting buzz around the Colorado Buffaloes isn’t going away anytime soon. This is the reality of the new-look program with Deion Sanders in town.

With spring football in the rearview mirror, the Buffs are busy trying to land players for the class of 2024 and beyond. Now, they have offered four-star class of 2025 quarterback Karle (KJ) Lacey, as he revealed on his Twitter page.

The Buffs also got a commitment from class of 2025 WR Winston Watkins Jr. back in December when Coach Prime was initially hired, so they are making big moves for the future in Boulder, and landing Lacey would be another huge get for that class.

Lacey has garnered interest from a number of programs, including Alabama, Florida State and Auburn, and he plays high school football at Saraland High School in Alabama. The 247Sports Composite ranks Lacey as the No. 5 QB in his class.

There is a lot to like about Lacey’s talent, and he still has two years to grow and develop before making the move to college.

It will be difficult for Colorado to battle with a pair of SEC schools, but we have seen Coach Prime do magical things on the recruiting front and he should never be counted out.

