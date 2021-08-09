Here are the top 10 cities for cats

In honor of International Cat Day, which was Sunday, here's a list of the best U.S. cities for cats.

  • The list is "based on 11 factors, such as access to vet offices, the cost of cat sitting, and feline-friendliness of local rental properties," according to LawnStarter, a company that will help you find lawn care services (yet, incongruously, also seems to do research on cats.)

Details: Curiously, Orlando, Fla., came out on top, followed by Lakewood, Colo.; Cary, N.C.; Tempe, Ariz.; and Fort Collins, Colo.

  • Orlando was the city with the most cat cafés per 100,000 residents, followed by Oakland, Pittsburgh, Seattle and Miami.

Fun fact: According to International Cat Care, the custodians of International Cat Day, at least half of cat owners have trouble getting their cats into the carrier.

