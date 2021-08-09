Here are the top 10 cities for cats

In honor of International Cat Day, which was Sunday, here's a list of the best U.S. cities for cats.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

The list is "based on 11 factors, such as access to vet offices, the cost of cat sitting, and feline-friendliness of local rental properties," according to LawnStarter, a company that will help you find lawn care services (yet, incongruously, also seems to do research on cats.)

Details: Curiously, Orlando, Fla., came out on top, followed by Lakewood, Colo.; Cary, N.C.; Tempe, Ariz.; and Fort Collins, Colo.

Orlando was the city with the most cat cafés per 100,000 residents, followed by Oakland, Pittsburgh, Seattle and Miami.

Fun fact: According to International Cat Care, the custodians of International Cat Day, at least half of cat owners have trouble getting their cats into the carrier.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free