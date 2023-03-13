Top 10 CB Zabien Brown lists Oregon among top schools

The Oregon Ducks appear to be moving quickly when it comes to one of the top cornerbacks in the 2024 class, who recently put the Ducks among his top four schools.

4-star CB Zabien Brown, who is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 73 player in the 2024 class, and No. 8 CB, recently listed the Ducks along with USC, Ohio State, and Alabama as his top schools. Oregon extended an offer to Brown in early February of this year, and has yet to take a visit to Eugene, though that will likely change soon.

Brown is also an accomplished track star and fits the mold of extremely quick and talented defensive backs that the team has been cultivating since Dan Lanning came to town.

We will see if the Ducks can get an official visit from him this summer.

Zabien Brown’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Rating

State

Position

247Sports

4

90

CA

CB

247Sports Composite

4

0.9603

CA

CB

Rivals

4

5.9

CA

CB

ESPN

4

83

CA

CB

On3 Recruiting

4

92

CA

CB

 

Vitals

Height

6-foot-1

Weight

180 pounds

Hometown

Santa Ana, California

Projected Position

Cornerback

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon Offer on February 2, 2023

  • Has not yet taken a visit to Oregon

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • USC Trojans

  • Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Ohio State Buckeyes

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

