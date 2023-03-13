Top 10 CB Zabien Brown lists Oregon among top schools
The Oregon Ducks appear to be moving quickly when it comes to one of the top cornerbacks in the 2024 class, who recently put the Ducks among his top four schools.
4-star CB Zabien Brown, who is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 73 player in the 2024 class, and No. 8 CB, recently listed the Ducks along with USC, Ohio State, and Alabama as his top schools. Oregon extended an offer to Brown in early February of this year, and has yet to take a visit to Eugene, though that will likely change soon.
Brown is also an accomplished track star and fits the mold of extremely quick and talented defensive backs that the team has been cultivating since Dan Lanning came to town.
We will see if the Ducks can get an official visit from him this summer.
Zabien Brown’s Recruiting Profile
— Zabien Brown (@zabien_brown) March 12, 2023
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Position
247Sports
4
90
CA
CB
247Sports Composite
4
0.9603
CA
CB
Rivals
4
5.9
CA
CB
ESPN
4
83
CA
CB
On3 Recruiting
4
92
CA
CB
Vitals
Height
6-foot-1
Weight
180 pounds
Hometown
Santa Ana, California
Projected Position
Cornerback
Class
2024
Recruitment
Received Oregon Offer on February 2, 2023
Has not yet taken a visit to Oregon
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
USC Trojans
Alabama Crimson Tide
Ohio State Buckeyes
Highlights