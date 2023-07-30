Top 10 Canton-area quarterbacks to watch in the 2023 high school football season

The quarterback position is deep, talented and very, very experienced in Stark County-area high school football.

There are a variety of guys entering their third year as starting varsity QBs, and a fourth-year guy in Canton South's Poochie Snyder, who has the county's all-time passing records in his crosshairs.

CantonRep.com will look at the top players in the Canton/Massillon area position by position in the coming weeks leading up to the start of the 2023 regular season. We begin here with what very well may be the toughest position in team sports, the quarterback spot.

Northwest quarterback Chase Badger looks to pass during the first half against visiting CVCA, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

Chase Badger, Northwest, junior

Badger could be in line for a big year in his second season as a varsity starting QB. He performed well as a sophomore, completing 61.9% of his passes for 1,778 yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions while helping Northwest win a piece of the PAC-7 championship. His head coach, John DeMarco, is known for getting the most out of his passers.

Fairless' Carson Colucci breaks the tackle attempt of Orrville's Matthew Smotherman in the second half to score a touchdown at Fairless, Friday, October 28, 2022.

Carson Colucci, Fairless, senior

Surrounded by talented playmakers through his career, the 6-foot-2 Colucci will now truly drive the Falcons offense as an experienced senior leader. He passed for 2,536 yards, 29 touchdowns and eight interceptions last year, completing 69.4% of his attempts. The third-team All-Ohioan ran for another 463 yards and seven TDs as Fairless won a share of its second straight PAC-7 championship.

Hoover quarterback Carson Dyrlund runs for a touchdown against Louisville, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

Carson Dyrlund, North Canton Hoover, senior

One of the best dual-threat QBs in the area, Dyrlund threw for 1,727 yards (with a 60.3 completion percentage and only two interceptions) and ran for another 795 at 5.4 a clip as a junior. The second-team All-Ohioan accounted for 24 total touchdowns in making a tremendous leap from his sophomore season, when the 6-foot-2 athlete was thrown into the fire because of injury.

Lake quarterback Cale Jarvis passes against Westerville South on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Cale Jarvis, Lake, senior

After starting as a sophomore, Jarvis split snaps last year with eventual Federal League Player of the Year Will Butler. He still managed to throw for 1,275 yards, 14 touchdowns and six interceptions, completing 61.2% of his attempts and averaging 18.0 yards a completion. Jarvis helped Lake to its first Federal League title in 24 years and its first regional final appearance in 12 years.

Sandy Valley's Nick Petro looks for an open receiver during the game against Garaway, Friday, Oct. 14 at Sandy Valley Stadium.

Nick Petro, Sandy Valley, senior

A Repository All-Stark County first teamer this past spring in baseball, the talented Petro missed four football games in the fall because of an injury. He still managed to throw for 1,013 yards, eight touchdowns and no interceptions. The Cardinals expect a monster season from a healthy Petro in 2023.

Keaton Rode of McKinley runs into the open field during their game at GlenOak on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

Keaton Rode, Canton McKinley, senior

The experienced Rode, entering his third year of starting QB experience for the Bulldogs, is a smart leader with some tantalizing weapons to target. He threw for 1,762 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions last year as he helped McKinley to a share of the Federal League title. He added 317 yards and three TDs on the ground.

Massillon QB Jalen Slaughter throws a pass at GlenOak, Aug. 26, 2022.

Jalen Slaughter, Massillon, junior

The lefty, who could be pushed by Copley transfer DaOne Owens, slings one of the best deep balls in the area. He passed for 2,043 yards and 24 touchdowns last year, his second as Massillon's starter, as the Tigers advanced to a state semifinal. He completed 54.7% of his passes and was picked off nine times. With playmakers such as Willtrell Hartson and Ardell Banks graduated, it will interesting how much of the offense's identity revolves around Slaughter.

Canton South quarterback Poochie Snyder runs in the second half vs. Sandy Valley, Sept. 2, 2022.

Jack "Poochie" Snyder, Canton South, senior

It will be fun to see what Snyder has in store for his senior season. All he did as a junior was account for a combined 4,723 yards and 56 TDs throwing and running, leading South to its first league title in 59 years. The Division IV first-team All-Ohioan, a rare 3,000-yard passer/1,000-yard rusher, already is South's all-time leading passer. He committed to Sacred Heart, an FCS program, on Saturday

Jared Witherow, Malvern, junior

Witherow is a small-school QB with a big arm. The 6-foot-4 Witherow, a Division VI third-team All-Ohioan passed for 2,238 yards and 24 TDs in helping the Hornets to an 8-3 record last season, which included a school-record 350 yards against Strasburg. He completed 61.9% of his passes and was intercepted 18 times. He added another 563 yards and seven TDs on the ground.

Alliance quarterback Brendan Zurbrugg looks for an opening during a high school football game against West Branch at Mount Union on Friday, October 7, 2022.

Brendan Zurbrugg, Alliance, senior

One of the most heavily recruited Stark County QBs in recent years, Zurbrugg does it all. The 6-foot-4 athlete passed for 2,184 yards and 23 touchdowns last year, completing a ridiculous 76.2% of his attempts with five interceptions. He ran for 804 yards at 7.4 a carry and 11 TDs. The Division III second-team All-Ohioan also averaged a county-best 39.1 yards a punt and handled the placekicking duties for the Aviators.

