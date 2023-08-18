Top 10 Canton-area defensive linemen to watch in the 2023 high school football season

Defensive linemen are usually the football players who do the dirty work.

Some of it shows up in the stat sheet, and some does not. This year's group of our Stark County-area 10 defensive linemen to watch is filled with athleticism. There is a combination of sack leaders, run stoppers and guys doing a bit of both. It's a group ready to go toe-to-toe with the offensive linemen ahead of them.

Here are our 10 defensive linemen to watch heading into the 2023 high school season:

Aiden Mozden

Alliance, Sr.

Mozden has channeled his inner Aaron Donald. At only 5-foot-8, Mozden's combination of strength and technique led to an All-Ohio season as a junior. As he enters his senior year, he is arguably the top interior lineman in the county. Low-man wins, and Mozden fits that category. Already a wrestling phenom, he uses his wrestling skills and brings it to the gridiron. He recorded 50 total tackles, and also led Alliance with 15 tackles for loss, four sacks and two forced fumbles. When it comes to winning up front, Mozden is the crown jewel. Although wrestling may be his top sport, football is not too far off.

Michael Wright Jr.

Massillon's Michael Wright Jr. pursues Canal Winchester's Kaseem Wade during a regional quarterfinal, Nov. 4, 2022.

They call him “Big Mike” for a reason. The 280-pound lineman broke out his sophomore year when he led Massillon with 13 tackles for loss and six sacks, earning him All-Ohio honors. Wright could arguably be the best pass rusher in the area. He has a quick get-off after the snap, and his rip move is his signature to get off blocks. Wright lined up anywhere from the nose to out wide and still was consistent. With the departure of Marcus Moore, expect Wright to take it up a notch in Massillon’s defensive front.

McKinley's Dior Garner (54, top) joins teammates Ja'Diss Jackson (28) and Alex Vazquez to tackle Daven White of Dublin Coffman last season.

Dior Garner

McKinley, Jr.

Bulldogs coach Antonio Hall has high hopes for what his defensive front will look like this season. The one player he is perhaps most excited about is the 6-4, 285-pounds Garner, who started nine games as a nose tackle. He already has a Bowling Green offer and has showcased his talents to different camps, including Ohio State and Michigan, where he was named MVP at his position. Garner has raw, natural traits that make him tough for offensive linemen to block. He is strong enough to blow up the center, take on double teams, and still make the play. Garner finished last season with 15 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and three quarterback hits. He is quick on his feet, which allows him to pursue the ball. Garner, as a nose, can be a linebacker’s best friend. He will take on blocks without two-gapping and help give linebackers a clean tackle against opposing runners. Garner could be due for a breakout season as he continues to grow as a defensive lineman and soon-to-be left tackle on offense.

More: 'I've got to put in more work': McKinley football star Dante McClellan continues to grow

Chase Bond

Massillon, Sr.

Massillon defenders, from left, Camden Beasley, Chase Bond and Michael Wright Jr. work to bring down Big Walnut QB Jake Nier in 2021 regional semifinal.

His name is Bond. Chase Bond. The name suits the North Carolina commit well because of his pursuit and effort to reach whoever has the football. Bond enters his senior year with eight total offers but chose to become a member of the Wolfpack next year after making an official visit. He became a reliable two-way player for Massillon as he also plays at tight end on offense. As a junior, he produced 16 total tackles, three tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. Bond was the Tigers’ run-stopper. He’s explosive coming off the line and will find his way in the backfield. He is also versatile, and can line up almost anywhere from three-technique to out wide. Once Bonds gets a clean release, the 6-4, 245-pounder will take advantage to make an open-field tackle. He might not have the best stat sheet, but his strength goes beyond what the numbers say. He has a high motor with tons of aggression on both sides of the ball. What is underrated is how he can set the edge and create pressure on a pass play. Bond is one of the top returning starters on Massillon’s defense, the strength of which starts up front.

Ethan Lucas

GlenOak, Sr.

GlenOak's Avantae Burt (6), Ethan Lucas (29), Noah Williams (30) and Isaiah Shackleford (56) converge on Lake's Nate Baker last year.

Lucas was one of the most productive defensive players for GlenOak as a junior with a team-best 41.5 tackles, including 10 for loss, five sacks and seven quarterback pressures. Lucas has the size and range of an edge rusher at 6-3, 220. He can line up either on a two-point stance or a three-point, keeping the offense guessing. The rising senior uses his long arms and power to take on blocks and will find a way to get to the quarterback, and is very efficient as a tackler. Lucas engages well against offensive tackles by bull rushing and keeping them off balance.

McKinley’s Braylon Minor stops Fitch QB Devin Sherwood, Aug. 27, 2021.

Braylon Minor

McKinley, Sr.

Minor was a marquee contributor on both sides of the ball as an edge rusher and tight end before he was injured halfway through last season. He’s now back healthy, and looks to finish his career at McKinley on a high note. Last year when he was healthy, Minor recorded 15 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack. He is explosive coming off the line and can beat linemen through his speed, power, or use of his hands. Minor has a good bend coming off the edge. He is also stellar in setting the edge while creating pressure on the quarterback.

Lineman Kyle Bossert will lead the Malvern defense in 2023.

Kyle Bossert

Malvern, Sr.

One thing Malvern’s defense did well a year ago was tackle. With a group of young players, the Hornets went 8-3 with a playoff appearance. Bossert is expected to lead Malvern’s three-man front. He was the third-leading tackler with 82 tackles and four sacks a season ago. The 240-pound Bossert moves well and will find a way to get to the ball. He is physical and explosive once the ball is snapped. He’s a run-stopper who can make textbook tackles as a defensive lineman. Malvern is experienced and could make their return to the playoffs with Bossert leading the way on defense.

Mike Millin

Perry, Jr.

Millian has been impactful since the moment he stepped into a varsity role as a freshman. Although he named All-Ohio as an offensive lineman, he is no slouch at defensive end. As a sophomore, Millin make 26.5 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and a team-high three sacks. He is one of the top two-way players for Perry with a combination of mobility and instincts. Millin can quickly come off the line, and his motor allows him to pursue the ball wherever it goes.

Lucius Rowser

Alliance, Sr.

Rowser is Alliance’s run-stopper, and as a junior he was third on the team with nine tackles for loss. He is one of the strongest players on the team, and that shows on the field. Rowser might not have collected any sacks, but he can pave the way for his fellow defensive players to do it for him. He had a season-high 13 tackles, including seven solo, against Norwalk. Rowser is a big complementary player alongside Aiden Mozden and Cyrus Hill and the Aviators' linebacker corp.

Mike Schaal

Green, Jr.

Green defensive lineman Michael Schaal brings down Ellet running back Terrance Thomas Jr. for a loss, Aug. 19, 2022.

Schaal plays physically at the defensive end for Green. He is a tone-setter when coming off the line and plays violently at the line of scrimmage. Schall can take on blockers at 6-1 and 225 pounds, and stop the run. As a sophomore, he produced 33 tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles. Schall is capable of making plays inside and out. He’s fast enough to be an edge rusher and strong enough to play inside if needed.

More: Top 10 Canton-area quarterbacks to watch in the 2023 high school football season

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Top 10 Greater Canton high school football defensive linemen for 2023