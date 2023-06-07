Here are the top 10 Butler basketball incoming transfers of the past 30 years

The transfer portal has transformed college basketball. Roster turnover today is at an unprecedented level. But player movement is far from new.

Over the past 30 years, Butler has the same amount of players transfer in, as they have out (29). And that includes a heavy eight out this offseason as Thad Matta retools.

As you'll soon find out, the transfer market has been pretty, pretty good to Butler. Here are the best incoming transfers for Butler over the past 30 years.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Indiana basketball: Top 10 IU incoming transfers of the past 30 years

10. Tyler Lewis, N.C. State (2015-17)

Stats: 6.3 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 3.5 apg, 34% 3FG; 63 games/39 starts

Lewis, the first McDonald’s All American in Butler history, helped Butler to a 25-9 season and Sweet 16 berth as a snioer in 2016-17, posting a 16-to-1 assist/turnover ratio in three NCAA tournament games. He was second in the nation in assist/turnover ratio (4.0).

As a senior, he had career highs this season in scoring average (6.5), assists (4.0), field goal percentage (.519), 3-point percentage (.400) and minutes (21.9). Lewis scored all his eight points in the second half of Butler’s 74-66 upset victory at then-No. 2 Villanova. He tied his career high of 17 in a 74-68 upset of Purdue in the Crossroads Classic.

Advertisement

9. Paul Jorgensen, George Washington (2017-19)

Stats: 10.9 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 2.1 apg, 37% 3FG; 68 games/41 starts

'Prince Harry of Harlem' was brought to Butler by former coach Chris Holtmann, who calculated there would be a need for a point guard in 2017-18. Instead, the transfer from George Washington morphed into a shooting guard, and an accurate one. He shot 39% from 3 in 2018-19 and was Butler's No. 2 scorer on his way to winning Big East Sixth Man of the Year.

He will forever be known for the 3-pointer he launched coming off the midcourt Bulldog logo – and made – in the Bulldogs’ 101-93 upset of top-ranked Villanova on Dec. 30, 2017, at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Jorgensen scored 23 points in that game.

Advertisement

8. Bryce Nze, Milwaukee (2020-22)

Feb 12, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Butler Bulldogs forward Bryce Nze (10) looks at the basket around Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) during the first half at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: 9.7 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 1.6 apg, 53% FG; 79 games/79 starts

Nze played for LaVall Jordan at Milwaukee as a freshman and would eventually follow the coach to Butler. As a sophomore at Milwaukee, Nze averaged 10.3 points a game and set school Division I rebounding records.

His rebounding traveled to the Big East, as Nze led Butler in rebounding in each of his three seasons with the Bulldogs, finishing his college career with 1,001 rebounds. He never got to play in the NCAA tournament with COVID derailing the 2019-20 season.

7. Mike Monserez, Notre Dame (2001-04)

BIRMINGHAM, AL - MARCH 23: Mike Monserez #22 of Butler advances the ball during the NCAA Tournament against Louisville on March 23, 2003 at the Birmingham Civic Center in Birmingham, Alabama. Butler defeated Louisville 79-71.

Stats: 9.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 3.3 apg, 35% 3FG; 95 games/63 starts

Advertisement

“Notre Dame has always been a dream school for me, but…”

Monserez committed to Notre Dame as a junior but never got to play for John MacLeod, the man who recruited him. And Matt Doherty, the man who replaced MacLeod, only stayed a year before leaving for UNC.

“I’m not second-guessing my decision to leave Notre Dame," Monserez said. "Butler is where I belong.”

Monserez's dad Marty played for the Bulldogs in the early 1970s and is in the Butler Athletics Hall of Fame.

“I had really soured on the game (while at Notre Dame)," Monserez said. "I wasn’t having fun there, and I don’t think I realized it until I got to Butler.”

Advertisement

A key bench piece his first season with Butler, Monserez started his final 63 games with the Bulldogs, which included a standout performance in Butler's 79-71 upset win over Louisville in the second round of the 2003 NCAA tournament (14 points, nine assists, four rebounds and three steals). That win secured Butler's first Sweet 16 trip since the tournament expanded to 64 teams (1985).

As a senior the following season, he was named Butler's team MVP, leading the team in rebounding and assists and was a second team All-Horizon League pick.

6. Travis Trice, Purdue (1993-95)

Stats: 9.7 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 5.0 apg, 1.3 spg, 37% 3FG; 54 games/50 starts

Advertisement

Over his first two seasons with Purdue, Trice started nearly half the games he appeared in (28 of 60) but was battling with some guard named Matt Painter for playing time.

"I think coach (Gene) Keady didn't feel my skills were what I thought they were," Trice said. "Things like that happen and when they do, it's time to move on and move forward."

The Indiana All-Star out of Princeton found a home at Hinkle to replace Tim Bowen, a four-year starter at the point.

"His experience allows him to be more of an immediate help at point guard," Butler coach Barry Collier said. "His overall skills are what are so intriguing in the terms of ability to shoot, handle the ball and play defense. He's going to give us a big lift. His experience at Purdue was very much a learning situation.

Advertisement

Trice was a Midwest Collegiate Conference all-newcomer selection in 1993-94, averaging 8.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists, and a year later was team MVP as a senior, averaging 10.9 ppg, 5.2 apg and 5,0 rpg.

He went into coaching and won an Ohio high school state championship in 2015 before joining the Wright State staff.

5. Pete Campbell, Purdue Fort Wayne (2006-08)

Butler's Pete Campbell was an assassin from downtown.

Stats: 10.3 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 48% 3FG; 66 games/9 starts

Arguably the best 3-point shooter in Butler history (though Darrin Fitzgerald has a claim), Campbell holds program records for best career 3-point percentage (48.3%) and single-season mark with a ridiculous 51.9% in 2006-07. He had three games where he hit eight 3s, including an 8-of-10 performance on a sprained ankle in Butler's 81-61 first-round win over South Alabama in the 2008 NCAA tournament. Campbell scored 26 points in 20 minutes off the bench that game.

Advertisement

“My getting to Butler was just an alignment of so many things,” Campbell told IndyStar's David Woods. “Values, morals, really the way it’s supposed to be played. All that kind of stuff. You kind of immerse yourself in that culture. I loved every second of that. The old clichés kind of became true. You start caring about all the right things. You pull your weight. You do your job.

“You focus on your role and that success will come to the team. It couldn’t have been more true.”

Campbell finished his college career with 992 points, just shy of that magical 1,000 mark.

“I wouldn’t trade 1,000 points for that experience and just the amazing runs that we had,” Campbell said. “I wouldn’t have traded that for anything.”

Advertisement

4. Brandon Miller, Missouri State (2000-03)

Louisville guard Taquan Dean, left, puts pressure on Butler guard Brandon Miller in the first half of their NCAA Division I second-round game in Birmingham, Ala., Sunday, March 23, 2003. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

Stats: 11.6 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 3.1 apg, 1.3 spg, 39% 3FG; 97 games/97 starts

A prep star from New Castle, Miller went to Missouri State (then Southwest Missouri State) to play for New Castle's most famous alum, Steve Alford. Miller played 33 times on a Bears team that reached the Sweet 16. Alford jumped to Iowa after the season, and Miller decided to move back to Indiana with Butler.

There, he was reunited with childhood friend and high school teammate Darnell Archey; Miller started every game of his three-year career. The Bulldogs went 77-20 over that span and reached the NCAA tournament twice. Miller made a floater with 6.2 seconds left to complete an upset of No. 5 seed Mississippi State in 2003 NCAA tournament.

He led the 2002-03 team in scoring, was named second-team All-Horizon League and Horizon League All-Defensive team.

“As a player, you wanted him on your team, but as an opponent, you hated him,” said Butler teammate Joel Cornette. “If Brandon had played for another team in college, I wouldn’t have been able to stand him.”

Butler athletic director Barry Collier joked, “People that know him struggle to separate a picture of him and a picture of a real bulldog.”

He scored 1,121 points in his three seasons at Butler and was the heart — along with Archey and Cornette — of the 2002-03 squad that reached the Sweet 16. Then he entered the coaching world. He was hired in 2013 to replace Brad Stevens, when Stevens left for the Boston Celtics.

The Bulldogs went 14-17 in his first season, Butler's first in the Big East, but Miller took a leave of absence in October of 2014 and was replaced by Chris Holtmann and never returned to the sideline.

3. Rotnei Clarke, Arkansas (2012-13)

Stats: 16.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.7 apg, 41% 3FG; 33 games/32 starts

Clarke led Arkansas in scoring (15.2) as a junior and was a second-team All-SEC pick but decided to transfer after coach John Pelfrey was fired.

"I just knew I was supposed to get out of there," Clarke later told Sports Spectrum. "I especially knew it when Coach Pelphrey got fired. I just didn't feel comfortable with it at all. But it was hard because I dedicated so much to that program."

"It just felt like the best fit for me," Clarke told Sports Illustrated. "I wasn't interested in things like top-notch facilities anymore. I was interested in being around good teammates, good people ... And the success Butler had had the previous two years (back-to-back national title games) really attracted me."

Clark was a first-team All-Atlantic 10 pick in his only season playing for the Bulldogs and led Butler in scoring, 3-point shooting and minutes played. His 115 3-pointers are second-most in a single season in Butler history (Darrin Fitzgerald hit 158! in 1986-87).

His game-winning 3-pointer to best Marquette 72-71 in the Maui Invitational was nominated for an ESPY. Though Marquette would get the last laugh, eliminating the Bulldogs in the second round of the 2013 NCAA tournament.

Clarke played professionally overseas with stops in Australia (where he won league MVP in 2014), Belgium, Germany, Italy and Poland.

2. Brandon Polk, Redlands Community College (2004-06)

Butler's Brandon Polk (left) was the 2006 Horizon League player of the year.

Stats: 16.0 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.1 apg, 58% FG; 61 games/50 starts

Polk averaged 14 points a game on a junior college team that went 35-2 and played for a national championship.

"He has a high basketball IQ, and he is a competitive guy who has won in the past," Butler coach Todd Lickliter said. "And he's skilled and athletic. He has the tools. We just have to try to blend him."

Consider him blended.

In his first season, Polk led the Dawgs in scoring (13.6) and rebounding (4.6), made All-Horizon League newcomer team and was second team all-conference — all the while dealing with a nagging shoulder injury that required offseason surgery.

He returned to even better results as senior. He was Horizon League Player of the Year, averaging a league-best 18 points per game and led the conference in blocks (1.5 per game). A two-time team MVP, Polk led the Horizon League in field goal percentage in each of his two seasons at Hinkle and had a game-winning putback over Miami of Ohio in the 2006 NIT.

"Most of the time, Player of the Year is a guy who scores. And (Polk) does it as efficiently as anybody I've ever seen," Lickliter said.

He played professionally overseas with stops in Switzerland, Finland, Australia and Spain.

1. Mike Green, Towson (2006-08)

Stats: 14.2 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 4.5 apg, 1.3 spg; 70 games/70 starts

Green became the first freshman point guard in Towson history to start every game and averaged double-figures in scoring each of his two seasons but decided to transfer at Pat Kennedy's first season which ended 6-23.

Brad Brownell, now at Clemson but then at UNC Wilmington, coached against Green in the Colonial Athletic Association and recommended him to Todd Lickliter. Lickliter watched Green in a summer league and got Green to visit Butler.

"When he came to campus, it was obvious it was a good fit," Lickliter said.

As a Bulldog, he teamed with A.J. Graves in a dynamic backcourt. In two seasons, the point guard helped Butler to a 59-11 record, a No. 8 national ranking and a 2007 Sweet 16 berth. Green won the 2008 Chip Hilton Award for character and leadership.

He was named Horizon League Newcomer of the Year after leading the team in rebounding in assists in 2006-07.

A year later, he led the team in scoring (14.6), rebounding (6.5) and assists (5.1), was Horizon League All-Defense, named the conference's Player of the Year and honorable mention AP All-American.

A "classic Philly guard," he set a Butler single season assists record (172) and also led the Horizon League in assists (5.06) — the last Butler player to lead their league in assists.

Green was not chosen in the NBA draft but was on several teams in the NBA summer league. He played all over Europe from 2008 through 2020.

In 2021, he joined Micah Shrewsberry's coaching staff at Penn State. Shrewsberry was a member of Butler's staff during Green's Horizon League Player of the Year season.

Former IndySar sports reporters David Woods and Zak Keefer contributed to this story.

Butler Bulldogs basketball's incoming transfer history

Players who have transferred in over the past 30 years:

Eric Hunter, Purdue (2022-23)

Stats: 8.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.4 spg; 31 games/31 starts

Manny Bates, N.C. State (2022-23)

Stats: 11.6 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.9 bpg, 62% FG; 26 games/26 starts

Jalen Thomas, Georgia State (2022-23)

Stats: 7.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.4 bpg, 50% FG; 21 games/13 starts

Bryce Nze, Milwaukee (2020-22)

Stats: 9.7 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 1.6 apg, 53% FG; 79 games/79 starts

Bo Hodges, East Tennessee State (2020-22)

Stats: 9.4 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 1.6 apg, 1.0 spg; 26 games/18 starts

Jair Bolden, South Carolina (2020-22)

Stats: 8.7 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 34% 3FG; 49 games/36 starts

Ty Groce, Eastern Michigan (2021-22)

Stats: 3.7 ppg, 2.4 rpg; 23 games/7 starts

Mike Parker, Salisbury (2020-22)

Stats: 0.8 ppg; 12 games/0 starts

Jordan Tucker, Duke (2018-20)

Stats: 9.2 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 36% 3FG; 54 games/14 starts

Derrik Smits, Valparaiso (2019-20)

Stats: 3.1 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 59% FG; 17 games/0 starts

Paul Jorgensen, George Washington (2017-19)

Stats: 10.9 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 2.1 apg, 37% 3FG; 68 games/41 starts

Avery Woodson, Memphis (2016-17)

Stats: 8.9 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 42% 3FG; 34 games/20 starts

Kethan Savage, George Washington (2016-17)

Stats: 8.0 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.5 apg; 30 games/11 starts

Tyler Lewis, N.C. State (2015-17)

Stats: 6.3 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 3.5 apg, 34% 3FG; 63 games/39 starts

Austin Etherington, Indiana (2014-16)

Stats: 3.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 36% 3FG; 62 games/2 starts

Jordan Gathers, St. Bonaventure (2015-16)

Stats: 4.1 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 40% 3FG (33 games/4 starts)

Rotnei Clarke, Arkansas (2012-13)

Stats: 16.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.7 apg, 41% 3FG; 33 games/32 starts

Avery Jukes, Alabama (2007-10)

Stats: 2.8 ppg, 1.4 rpg; 87 games/1 start

Mike Green, Towson (2006-08)

Stats: 14.2 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 4.5 apg, 1.3 spg; 70 games/70 starts

Pete Campbell, Purdue Fort Wayne (2006-08)

Stats: 10.3 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 48% 3FG; 66 games/9 starts

Julian Betko, Clemson (2005-08)

Stats: 3.9 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 1.3 apg; 103 games/69 starts

Brandon Polk, Redlands Community College (2004-06)* Horizon League POY

Stats: 16.0 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.1 apg, 58% FG; 61 games/50 starts

Mike Monserez, Notre Dame (2001-04)

Stats: 9.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 3.3 apg, 35% 3FG; 95 games/63 starts

Brandon Miller, Missouri State (2000-03)

Stats: 11.6 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 3.1 apg, 1.3 spg, 39% 3FG; 97 games/97 starts

Scott Robisch, Oklahoma State (1999-2002)

Stats: 6.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg; 71 games/47 starts

Otis Frazier, Western Nebraska Community College (1997-98)

Stats: 9.4 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1.3 spg; 33 games/28 starts

Travis Trice, Purdue (1993-95)

Stats: 9.7 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 5.0 apg, 1.3 spg, 37% 3FG; 54 games/50 starts

Marcel Con, Palm Beach Community College/Georgia (1993-95)

Stats: 3.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg; 52 games/17 starts

Marcus Cowart, Tallahassee Community College (1993-95)

Stats: 6.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg; 55 games/19 starts

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Butler Bulldogs basketball history: Best transfers over past 30 years