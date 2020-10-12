Top 10 Boston Red Sox prospects show farm system in early stages of rebuild

Tomase: Top Sox prospects highlight early stages of rebuild originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Red Sox have started rebuilding their farm system, but it won't happen overnight.

A series of deadline deals imported some badly needed depth, and the emergence of slugging first baseman Bobby Dalbec and surprising right-hander Tanner Houck provides some hope for the immediate future, but the Red Sox are not yet to the point where the upper reaches of their system are filled with surefire major league stars.

Only four short years ago, their best prospects were Andrew Benintendi and Yoan Moncada, each of whom could've made a credible case for best prospect in baseball. Now they must watch as division rivals Tampa Bay (Wander Franco), Baltimore (Adley Rutschman), and Toronto (Nate Pearson) boast top-10 overall prospects leading loaded farm systems.

The cupboard isn't bare, however. Here are Boston's top 10 prospects, along with an estimated year of arrival. Note that Dalbec and Houck are now considered big leaguers and were thus left off this list.