Who are the top 10 Boston Celtics draft picks of all time?

The Boston Celtics have had a wealth of riches as far as the NBA draft is concerned, and it’s quite a challenge to try and rank the top 10 best draft picks ever made by the franchise. And given all the hardware pulled down over the years — as well as the long period of struggle between the late 1980s and late 2000s — trying to create a rubric that works in all eras is nearly as tough.

But that is our goal here, and at least in this assessment longevity with the team, individual contributions compared to teammates, and of course hardware will all be taken into consideration here.

So, let’s take a look at how they stack up over seven decades of history.

It was a synergetic relationship that powered the Banner 17 title team. https://t.co/ZYLSEYnykx — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) September 19, 2023

Honorable mentions

Jo Jo White. Danny Ainge. Dave Cowens. Cedric Maxwell.

Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images

These are all Celtics legends, and they all have two championships to their name.

Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images

A case can be made for Cowens to be higher perhaps given his MVP in 1973 and numerous All-Star and All-NBA elections, and a similar argument for White.

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

But the competition above them is just too good to budge.

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

No. 10 - Paul Pierce

The sole entry on this list without multiple titles, Pierce makes the cut on the sheer force of his excellence on some of the worst teams to take the floor in franchise history.

Photo by Chris Elise/Getty Images

A Finals MVP, 10 All-Star, and five All-NBA teams to his name is good enough for 10th place all-time among players drafted by Boston.

No. 9 - Frank Ramsey

It feels wrong ranking the original sixth man so low with seven banners won on his watch, but several of the players ranked above Ramsey played bigger roles and won more hardware in an era with little real competition.

NBA Photo Library/ NBAE via Getty Images

But in his voluntary reserve role over the years, the Kentucky product didn’t garner much attention despite putting up truly gaudy stat lines off the bench.

No. 8 - Tom "Satch" Sanders

Sanders won one title more than Ramsey in an era where several teams began to become real challengers to the Celtics’ early dominance, so he ranks just a hair higher.

Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images

Like Ramsey, he was often a reserve player, especially early and late in his career — but not in those championship seasons.

No. 7 - K.C. Jones

Those who misunderstood Marcus Smart’s value today also don’t see what Jones brought to the Celtics of his era.

Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports

Gritty defense, elite playmaking, and a willingness to defer to the league-leading offensive specialists he played alongside saw him help win eight banners of his own, his selflessness and leadership by example a template for the franchise for decades to come.

No. 6 - Kevin McHale

Widely regarded as among if not the best power forward of all time, McHale changed the way the game was played in the post.

Dick Raphael/Getty Images

While he only won three banners with Boston, it was during one of the most competitive eras in the history of the league. Seven All-Star bids, as many Al-NBA honors and two sixth man nods are good enough for sixth all-time on this list.

No. 5 - Tommy Heinsohn

Taken with a territorial pick in the 1957 NBA draft ahead of Bill Russell and K.C. Jones, the Celtics mainstay acquitted himself well for being drafted in front of those giants.

NBA Photos/NBAE via Getty Images

With eight banners, six All-Star and four All-NBA nods and Rookie of the Year honors in 1957 to his name, Tommy finds himself at No. 5 all-time among Boston draftees.

No. 4 - John Havlicek

One of the only players to play in two separate eras of Celtics greatness and perhaps the only one with a claim to be an engine driving both, Hondo clocks in at fourth all-time.

Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images

Like Pierce, he gets credit for carrying bad rosters as well as the eight banner, 13 All-Star bids, and copious other hardware.

No. 3 - Sam Jones

It’s hard to argue with rings, and Jones has one for each finger, only bested by teammate Bill Russell.

Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images

And while he may be a bit lighter on hardware than some of the players lower on this list, he also led or nearly led the title teams he played on in scoring in an era where he played with multiple Hall of Famers on the regular.

No. 2 - Larry Bird

Like his teammate Kevin McHale, Larry Legend gets some extra credit based on the competitive era in which he played. Three titles, as many MVPs, two more Finals MVPs, a dozen All-Star nods, and far too much other hardware to list is good for second all-time on our list.

Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images

That he did not win the top spot overall despite being a regular mention in top-five players all-time only underscores the strength of Boston’s historical drafting.

No. 1 - Bill Russell

Yes, the competition level was at its lowest in his era, and the path to titles easy in the first half of his career. But few if any have left an imprint on the game like Russell has, and his 11 titles are unmatched, and likely will remain so.

Charles Hoff/NY Daily News via Getty Images

Five MVPs, a dozen All-Star bids, as many All-NBA honors, and many, many more such awards cement the greatest winner of all time as the greatest draft pick by the franchise he put on the map. While the case can be made there have been greater all-around players in the history of the league, none of them were drafted by Boston.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

[lawrence-auto-related count=1 category=590969556]

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire