Top 10 Big Ten rushing yardage leaders after Week 6

Chase Brown of Illinois continues to set the pace for the Big Ten’s running backs as he continues to rack up yardage on a weekly basis. Brown has rushed for at least 100 yards in each game the Illini have played this season, including 146 yards in Week 6 against Iowa in a defensive field goal battle.

Michigan’s Blake Corum is also impressing this season with a Big Ten-leading 11 rushing touchdowns already. Minnesota’s Mohamed Ibrahim and Miyain Williams of Ohio State are tied for the second-most rushing touchdowns this season with eight each. Corum is also second in the Big Ten in rushing yardage as well as he heads into a big defensive test next weekend against Penn State.

Here is a look at the top 10 rushing yardage leaders in the Big Ten after Week 6.

Chase Young, Illinois

Oct 8, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown (2) runs the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 879 yards

Blake Corum, Michigan

Oct 8, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) makes a long run down the field during the first quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 735 yards

Anthony Grant, Nebraska

Oct 7, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Anthony Grant (10) is tackled by Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Deion Jennings (17) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 647 yards

Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

Oct 8, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) cuts back on Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Theran Johnson (10) in the fourth quarter at Ryan Field. Wisconsin defeated Northwestern 42-7. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 634 yards

Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota

Sep 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) breaks a tackle from New Mexico State Aggies linebacker Chris Ojoh (3) during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 567 yards

Miyan Williams, Ohio State

Sep 24, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams (3) runs for the touchdown during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 497 yards

Nick Singleton, Penn State

Oct 1, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) runs with the ball while trying to break a tackle during the first quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 463 yards

TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

Oct 8, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) breaks away from the Michigan State Spartans defense at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 436 yards

Evan Hull, Northwestern

Sep 17, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Evan Hull (26) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Southern Illinois Salukis during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 428 yards

Roman Hemby, Maryland

Oct 8, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins running back Roman Hemby (24) runs during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 395 yards

