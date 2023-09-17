Top 10 Big Ten rushing yardage leaders after Week 3

Last year’s Big Ten freshman of the year, Penn State running back Nick Singleton, has yet to rack up a significant amount of rushing yards, although he has scored five rushing touchdowns early on this season, including one this past weekend at Illinois. But Singleton remains outside the top 10 of the Big Ten rushing yardage leaders through the first three weeks of the season. His teammate Kaytron Allen, however, is among the top 10 rushing yardage leaders in the Big Ten.

The Big Ten has a new rushing yardage leader from Rutgers with Kyle Monangai continuing his solid start to the year as the Scarlet Knights improved to 3-0 over the weekend with a win over Virginia Tech. A week after rushing for 165 yards against Temple, Monangai rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns in a nice home win against the Hokies.

Here is a look at the Big Ten’s top 10 rushing yardage leaders through the first three full weeks of the college football season.

Kyle Monangai, Rutgers

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 357

Rushing touchdowns: 5

Darius Taylor, Minnesota

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 334

Rushing touchdowns: 2

Nate Carter, Michigan State

Syndication: Lansing State Journal

Rushing yards: 272

Rushing touchdowns: 4

Chez Mellusi, Wisconsin

Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 267

Rushing touchdowns: 4

Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 255

Rushing touchdowns: 4

Blake Corum, Michigan

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 254

Rushing touchdowns: 6

Reggie Hildred-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 243

Rushing touchdowns: 4

Kaytron Allen, Penn State

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 208

Rushing touchdowns: 2

Gabe Ervin Jr., Nebraska

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 196

Rushing touchdowns: 1

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 191

Rushing touchdowns: 4

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire