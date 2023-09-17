Top 10 Big Ten rushing yardage leaders after Week 3
Last year’s Big Ten freshman of the year, Penn State running back Nick Singleton, has yet to rack up a significant amount of rushing yards, although he has scored five rushing touchdowns early on this season, including one this past weekend at Illinois. But Singleton remains outside the top 10 of the Big Ten rushing yardage leaders through the first three weeks of the season. His teammate Kaytron Allen, however, is among the top 10 rushing yardage leaders in the Big Ten.
The Big Ten has a new rushing yardage leader from Rutgers with Kyle Monangai continuing his solid start to the year as the Scarlet Knights improved to 3-0 over the weekend with a win over Virginia Tech. A week after rushing for 165 yards against Temple, Monangai rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns in a nice home win against the Hokies.
Here is a look at the Big Ten’s top 10 rushing yardage leaders through the first three full weeks of the college football season.
Kyle Monangai, Rutgers
Rushing yards: 357
Rushing touchdowns: 5
Darius Taylor, Minnesota
Rushing yards: 334
Rushing touchdowns: 2
Nate Carter, Michigan State
Rushing yards: 272
Rushing touchdowns: 4
Chez Mellusi, Wisconsin
Rushing yards: 267
Rushing touchdowns: 4
Braelon Allen, Wisconsin
Rushing yards: 255
Rushing touchdowns: 4
Blake Corum, Michigan
Rushing yards: 254
Rushing touchdowns: 6
Roman Hemby, Maryland
Rushing yards: 243
Rushing touchdowns: 4
Kaytron Allen, Penn State
Rushing yards: 208
Rushing touchdowns: 2
Gabe Ervin Jr., Nebraska
Rushing yards: 196
Rushing touchdowns: 1
TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
Rushing yards: 191
Rushing touchdowns: 4