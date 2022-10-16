Top 10 Big Ten rushing yardage leaders after Week 7

The Big Ten has its first 1,000-yard rusher this season. Chase Brown crossed the century mark while helping Illinois take care of Minnesota this weekend, and the Illini running back continues to lead the Big Ten in rushing with Week 7 in the books. Brown is proving to be a workhorse for Bret Bielema and his program, and he is a big reason why Illinois is bowl eligible and in a position to win its first Big Ten West Division championship.

Michigan‘s Blake Corum had another big game as the Wolverines racked up over 400 rushing yards as a team in a dominant victory over Penn State in Week 7. Corum is likely to be the next Big Ten running back to cross the 1,000-yard milestone this season, but that will have to wait an extra week as Michigan is off in Week 8.

Here is an updated look at the Big Ten’s top 10 rushing yardage leaders through Week 7.

Chase Brown, Illinois

Rushing yards: 1,059 yards

Blake Corum, Michigan

Rushing yards: 901 yards

Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

Rushing yards: 757 yards

Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota

Rushing yards: 694 yards

Anthony Grant, Nebraska

Rushing yards: 682 yards

Roman Hemby, Maryland

Rushing yards: 502 yards

Miyan Williams, Ohio State

Rushing yards: 497 yards

Nick Singleton, Penn State

Rushing yards: 482 yards

Devin Mockobee, Purdue

Rushing yards: 453 yards

TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

Rushing yards: 436 yards

