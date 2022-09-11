Top 10 Big Ten rushing leaders after Week 2

It was quite a week for Big Ten running backs in Week 2 of the college football season. Illinois running back Chase Brown had another big day on the ground to remain on top of the Big Ten rushing leaderboard, although with the benefit of having played three games already. Brown is averaging 168 rushing yards per game though, so it’s not exactly happening by mistake for the Illini rushing leader.

Freshman Nick Singleton had a bust-out day for Penn State, ending the program’s drought of 100-yard rushers in a single game in a big way. Singleton’s 179 rushing yards against Ohio moved him into the top 10 of the Big Ten rushing leaderboard and offered a glimmer of hope for the future of the Penn State running game, at least for one week.

Here is an updated look at the top 10 rushers around the Big Ten through Week 2 of the college football season.

Chase Brown, Illinois

Sep 10, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown (2) runs past Virginia Cavaliers safety Antonio Clary (0) in the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 504 yards

Anthony Grant, Nebraska

Sep 10, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Anthony Grant (10) celebrates with offensive lineman Turner Corcoran (69) and wide receiver Oliver Martin (89) after a touchdown run against the Georgia Southern Eagles during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 428 yards

Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota

Sep 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) breaks a tackle from New Mexico State Aggies linebacker Chris Ojoh (3) during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 262 yards

Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

Sep 3, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) is tackled by Illinois State Redbirds linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh (5) during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 246 yards

Jalen Berger, Michigan State

Sep 10, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Jalen Berger (8) runs upfield past Akron Zips linebacker Andrew Behm (59) in the third quarter. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 227 yards

Nick Singleton, Penn State

Sep 10, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Ohio Bobcats at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 210 yards

Evan Hull, Northwestern

Sep 25, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA;Northwestern Wildcats running back Evan Hull (26) runs past Ohio Bobcats defensive end Will Evans (9) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 184 yards

Shaun Shivers, Indiana

Sep 10, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers running back Shaun Shivers (2) stiff arms Idaho Vandals defensive back Murvin Kenion III (0) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. The Hoosiers won 35-22. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 183 yards

TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

Sep 10, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) runs in for the touchdown during the first quarter against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 178 yards

Trey Potts, Minnesota

Sep 10, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Trey Potts (3) gets into open space Western Illinois Leathernecks linebacker Juan De La Cruz (17) defending in the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 168 yards

