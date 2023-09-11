Top 10 Big Ten rushing yardage leaders after Week 2
Through two weeks of the college football season, the Big Ten had four players who have rushed for at least 200 yards this season. That may feel a little low considering some of the biggest names at the running back position in the conference are not among that short list of 200-yard rushers. Not yet, at least.
Despite having just one of the Big Ten’s top 10 rushing yardage leaders through two weeks, Penn State owns the Big Ten’s top rushing offense with 230 rushing yards per game with a Big Ten-leading eight rushing touchdowns. No other Big Ten school has more than five rushing touchdowns. Penn State is also averaging 47.5 rushing attempts per game through two games, thanks in large part to a blowout win over FCS Delaware last weekend with 60 rushing attempts in the win. And yet, Nick Singleton is not among the Big Ten’s top 10 leading rushers after two weeks. His teammate, Kaytron Allen, does make the top 10 after recording a 100-yard game last weekend.
Here is a look at the Big Ten’s rushing yardage leaders through Week 2. You can also view the top 10 receiving yardage leaders in the Big Ten.
Nate Carter, Michigan State
Rushing yards: 224 yards
Rushing touchdowns: 4
Roman Hemby, Maryland
Rushing yards: 220 yards
Rushing touchdowns: 2
Kyle Monangai, Rutgers
Rushing yards: 214 yards
Rushing touchdowns: 2
Chez Mellusi, Wisconsin
Rushing yards: 206 yards
Rushing touchdowns: 3
Darius Taylor, Minnesota
Rushing yards: 196 yards
Rushing touchdowns: 1
Braelon Allen, Wisconsin
Rushing yards: 161 yards
Rushing touchdowns: 2
Jeff Sims, Nebraska
Rushing yards: 158 yards
Rushing touchdowns: 1
Devin Mockobee, Purdue
Rushing yards: 155 yards
Rushing touchdowns: 2
Kaytron Allen, Penn State
Rushing yards: 154 yards
Rushing touchdowns: 1
Blake Corum, Michigan
Rushing yards: 153 yards
Rushing touchdowns: 4