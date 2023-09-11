Top 10 Big Ten rushing yardage leaders after Week 2

Through two weeks of the college football season, the Big Ten had four players who have rushed for at least 200 yards this season. That may feel a little low considering some of the biggest names at the running back position in the conference are not among that short list of 200-yard rushers. Not yet, at least.

Despite having just one of the Big Ten’s top 10 rushing yardage leaders through two weeks, Penn State owns the Big Ten’s top rushing offense with 230 rushing yards per game with a Big Ten-leading eight rushing touchdowns. No other Big Ten school has more than five rushing touchdowns. Penn State is also averaging 47.5 rushing attempts per game through two games, thanks in large part to a blowout win over FCS Delaware last weekend with 60 rushing attempts in the win. And yet, Nick Singleton is not among the Big Ten’s top 10 leading rushers after two weeks. His teammate, Kaytron Allen, does make the top 10 after recording a 100-yard game last weekend.

Here is a look at the Big Ten’s rushing yardage leaders through Week 2. You can also view the top 10 receiving yardage leaders in the Big Ten.

Nate Carter, Michigan State

Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 224 yards

Rushing touchdowns: 4

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 220 yards

Rushing touchdowns: 2

Kyle Monangai, Rutgers

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 214 yards

Rushing touchdowns: 2

Chez Mellusi, Wisconsin

Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 206 yards

Rushing touchdowns: 3

Darius Taylor, Minnesota

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 196 yards

Rushing touchdowns: 1

Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 161 yards

Rushing touchdowns: 2

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 158 yards

Rushing touchdowns: 1

Lee Luther Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 155 yards

Rushing touchdowns: 2

Kaytron Allen, Penn State

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 154 yards

Rushing touchdowns: 1

Blake Corum, Michigan

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 153 yards

Rushing touchdowns: 4

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire