Top 10 Big Ten rushing leaders after Week 3

The Big Ten running backs had another big week on the college football schedule, and things are starting to have a new look when it comes to the Big Ten’s top rushers.

Despite not playing in Week 3, Illinois running back Chase Brown continues to hold the top spot on the Big Ten rushing leaderboard, but Minnesota’s Mohamed Ibrahim added 202 yards to his season total to move closer to the top spot. Meanwhile, freshmen Nick Singleton of Penn State and Roman Hemby of Maryland continue to produce big plays on the ground for their respective teams.

Here is an updated look at the Big Ten’s top 10 rushers through Week 3 of the college football season.

Chase Brown, Illinois

Sep 10, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown (2) runs past Virginia Cavaliers safety Antonio Clary (0) in the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 496 yards

Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota

Sep 17, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Colorado Buffaloes during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 464 yards

Anthony Grant, Nebraska

Sep 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Anthony Grant (10) leaps over wide receiver Trey Palmer (3) and Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Danny Stutsman (28) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 464 yards

Nick Singleton, Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) runs the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Penn State Nittany Lions at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

Rushing yards: 334 yards

Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

Sep 17, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) carries the football during warmups prior to the game against the New Mexico State Aggies at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 332 yards

Evan Hull, Northwestern

Sep 17, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Evan Hull (26) runs past Southern Illinois Salukis cornerback PJ Jules (4) during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 308 yards

Roman Hemby, Maryland

Sep 17, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins running back Roman Hemby (24) reacts after scoring a second half touchdown against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 294 yards

Jalen Berger, Michigan State

Sep 10, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Jalen Berger (8) runs upfield past Akron Zips linebacker Andrew Behm (59) in the third quarter. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 254 yards

Shaun Shivers, Indiana

Sep 17, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers running back Shaun Shivers (2) evades tackle by Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive back Kaleb Oliver (20) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 241 yards

Blake Corum, Michigan

Sep 17, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) rushes for a touchdown in the first half against the Connecticut Huskies at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 235 yards

