Top 10 Big Ten rushing leaders after Week 4
Michigan running back Blake Corum turned in a monster performance on the ground in a tight win over Maryland, and the Wolverines needed it in a big way. Corum rushed for 243 yards in Michigan’s 34-27 victory at home against the Terrapins. Coming into the weekend, Corum’s season-high was 88 yards in a win against Hawaii. This was the first time Michigan needed their starters to play the entire game, and Corum showed no sign of slowing down.
As a result, Corum rockets up the big Ten rushing leaderboard this week, but everyone in the conference is still trying to catch up to Illinois junior Chase Brown, who is the first to cross the 600-yard mark this season.
Here is the updated look at the top 10 rushing yardage leaders in the Big Ten as we begin to move into October.
Chase Brown, Illinois
Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Rushing yards: 604 yards
Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota
Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
Rushing yards: 567 yards
Braelon Allen, Wisconsin
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Rushing yards: 497 yards
Blake Corum, Michigan
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Rushing yards: 478 yards
Anthony Grant, Nebraska
Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
Rushing yards: 464 yards
Nick Singleton, Penn State
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images
Rushing yards: 376 yards
Evan Hull, Northwestern
David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Rushing yards: 370 yards
Roman Hemby, Maryland
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Rushing yards: 342 yards
Shaun Shivers, Indiana
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Rushing yards: 320 yards
TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Rushing yards: 318 yards