Top 10 Big Ten rushing leaders after Week 4

Michigan running back Blake Corum turned in a monster performance on the ground in a tight win over Maryland, and the Wolverines needed it in a big way. Corum rushed for 243 yards in Michigan’s 34-27 victory at home against the Terrapins. Coming into the weekend, Corum’s season-high was 88 yards in a win against Hawaii. This was the first time Michigan needed their starters to play the entire game, and Corum showed no sign of slowing down.

As a result, Corum rockets up the big Ten rushing leaderboard this week, but everyone in the conference is still trying to catch up to Illinois junior Chase Brown, who is the first to cross the 600-yard mark this season.

Here is the updated look at the top 10 rushing yardage leaders in the Big Ten as we begin to move into October.

Chase Brown, Illinois

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 604 yards

Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota

Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 567 yards

Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 497 yards

Blake Corum, Michigan

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 478 yards

Anthony Grant, Nebraska

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 464 yards

Nick Singleton, Penn State

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Rushing yards: 376 yards

Evan Hull, Northwestern

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 370 yards

Roman Hemby, Maryland

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 342 yards

Shaun Shivers, Indiana

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 320 yards

TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 318 yards

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire