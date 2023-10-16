Top 10 Big Ten rushing yardage leaders after Week 7

Penn State is home to the Big Ten’s top rushing offense this season. The Nittany Lions are leading the Big Ten with an average of 203.33 rushing yards per game, which puts Penn State on pace for its top rushing average since the 2018 season with Miles Sanders and quarterback Trace McSorley leading the way on the ground.

The combination of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen gives Penn State two of the Big Ten’s top 10 rushing yardage leaders and their split roles have helped to keep both as fresh as possible. Backup quarterback Beau Pribula adding on 225 rushing yards is a nice little boost to the Penn State rushing production too. But Penn State’s dynamic rushing duo will face their stiffest test this weekend at Ohio State with the Buckeyes owning the Big Ten’s fourth-best rushing defense this season.

Penn State’s Big Ten-leading rushing defense will face some of the Big Ten’s top running backs in the second half of the season as well. Here is a look at the Big Ten’s top 10 rushing yardage leaders through Week 7. And here is a look at the Big Ten’s top 10 passing yardage leaders.

Kyle Monangai, Rutgers

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 635

Rushing touchdowns: 7

Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 559

Rushing touchdowns: 7

Blake Corum, Michigan

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 546

Rushing touchdowns: 12

Darius Taylor, Minnesota

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 532

Rushing touchdowns: 4

Nathan Carter, Michigan State

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 529

Rushing touchdowns: 4

Devin Mockobee, Purdue

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 482

Rushing touchdowns: 4

Leshon Williams, Iowa

Tork Mason-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 459

Rushing touchdowns: 1

Roman Hemby, Maryland

Reggie Hildred-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 414

Rushing touchdowns: 4

Kaytron Allen, Penn State

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 375

Rushing touchdowns: 3

Nick Singleton, Penn State

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 362

Rushing touchdowns: 6

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire