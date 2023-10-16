Top 10 Big Ten rushing yardage leaders after Week 7
Penn State is home to the Big Ten’s top rushing offense this season. The Nittany Lions are leading the Big Ten with an average of 203.33 rushing yards per game, which puts Penn State on pace for its top rushing average since the 2018 season with Miles Sanders and quarterback Trace McSorley leading the way on the ground.
The combination of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen gives Penn State two of the Big Ten’s top 10 rushing yardage leaders and their split roles have helped to keep both as fresh as possible. Backup quarterback Beau Pribula adding on 225 rushing yards is a nice little boost to the Penn State rushing production too. But Penn State’s dynamic rushing duo will face their stiffest test this weekend at Ohio State with the Buckeyes owning the Big Ten’s fourth-best rushing defense this season.
Penn State’s Big Ten-leading rushing defense will face some of the Big Ten’s top running backs in the second half of the season as well. Here is a look at the Big Ten’s top 10 rushing yardage leaders through Week 7. And here is a look at the Big Ten’s top 10 passing yardage leaders.
Kyle Monangai, Rutgers
Rushing yards: 635
Rushing touchdowns: 7
Braelon Allen, Wisconsin
Rushing yards: 559
Rushing touchdowns: 7
Blake Corum, Michigan
Rushing yards: 546
Rushing touchdowns: 12
Darius Taylor, Minnesota
Rushing yards: 532
Rushing touchdowns: 4
Nathan Carter, Michigan State
Rushing yards: 529
Rushing touchdowns: 4
Devin Mockobee, Purdue
Rushing yards: 482
Rushing touchdowns: 4
Leshon Williams, Iowa
Rushing yards: 459
Rushing touchdowns: 1
Roman Hemby, Maryland
Rushing yards: 414
Rushing touchdowns: 4
Kaytron Allen, Penn State
Rushing yards: 375
Rushing touchdowns: 3
Nick Singleton, Penn State
Rushing yards: 362
Rushing touchdowns: 6