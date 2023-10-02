Top 10 Big Ten rushing yardage leaders after Week 5

Michigan running back Blake Corum is well on his way to another big year in the end zone. After scoring 18 touchdowns on the ground a year ago, Corum already has 9 rushing touchdowns this season as he continues to heat up running the ball for the Wolverines. Corum’s 9 rushing touchdowns is 3 more than anyone else in the Big Ten at the start of October. Three big Ten rushers are tied for second with 6 rushing touchdowns; Penn State’s Nick Singleton, Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen, and Rutgers’ Kyle Monangai.

Singleton, the 2022 Big Ten freshman of the year, is still looking for a big explosive run and his first 100-yard game of the season as we move into the second month of the season. So far, Singleton is sitting just outside of the top 10 rushing yardage leaderboard in the Big Ten at the start of October, although teammate Kaytron Allen is in the top 10.

Here is a look at the Big Ten’s top 10 leading rushing yardage leaders through Week 5. Here are the top 10 receiving yardage leaders in the Big Ten.

Darius Taylor, Minnesota

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 532

Rushing touchdowns: 4

Nate Carter, Michigan State

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 477

Rushing touchdowns: 4

Kyle Monangai, Rutgers

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 471

Rushing touchdowns: 6

Blake Corum, Michigan

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 435

Rushing touchdowns: 9

Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 371

Rushing touchdowns: 6

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 309

Rushing touchdowns: 4

Kaytron Allen, Penn State

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 307

Rushing touchdowns: 2

Chez Mellusi, Wisconsin

Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 306

Rushing touchdowns: 4

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 295

Rushing touchdowns: 5

Tyrone Tracy Jr., Purdue

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Rushing yards: 288

Rushing touchdowns: 5

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire