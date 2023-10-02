Top 10 Big Ten rushing yardage leaders after Week 5
Michigan running back Blake Corum is well on his way to another big year in the end zone. After scoring 18 touchdowns on the ground a year ago, Corum already has 9 rushing touchdowns this season as he continues to heat up running the ball for the Wolverines. Corum’s 9 rushing touchdowns is 3 more than anyone else in the Big Ten at the start of October. Three big Ten rushers are tied for second with 6 rushing touchdowns; Penn State’s Nick Singleton, Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen, and Rutgers’ Kyle Monangai.
Singleton, the 2022 Big Ten freshman of the year, is still looking for a big explosive run and his first 100-yard game of the season as we move into the second month of the season. So far, Singleton is sitting just outside of the top 10 rushing yardage leaderboard in the Big Ten at the start of October, although teammate Kaytron Allen is in the top 10.
Here is a look at the Big Ten’s top 10 leading rushing yardage leaders through Week 5. Here are the top 10 receiving yardage leaders in the Big Ten.
Darius Taylor, Minnesota
Rushing yards: 532
Rushing touchdowns: 4
Nate Carter, Michigan State
Rushing yards: 477
Rushing touchdowns: 4
Kyle Monangai, Rutgers
Rushing yards: 471
Rushing touchdowns: 6
Blake Corum, Michigan
Rushing yards: 435
Rushing touchdowns: 9
Braelon Allen, Wisconsin
Rushing yards: 371
Rushing touchdowns: 6
Roman Hemby, Maryland
Rushing yards: 309
Rushing touchdowns: 4
Kaytron Allen, Penn State
Rushing yards: 307
Rushing touchdowns: 2
Chez Mellusi, Wisconsin
Rushing yards: 306
Rushing touchdowns: 4
TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
Rushing yards: 295
Rushing touchdowns: 5
Tyrone Tracy Jr., Purdue
Rushing yards: 288
Rushing touchdowns: 5