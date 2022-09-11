Top 10 Big Ten receiving leaders after Week 2

The second weekend of the Big Ten schedule saw a new leader emerge on top of the Big Ten’s receiving leaderboard as Purdue once again seems to have a top receiving threat ironed out. Charlie Jones followed up his big game against Penn State with 133 yards against Indiana State in Week 2 before getting an early rest.

Meanwhile, in Columbus, Ohio State‘s depth at the wide receiver position continues to shine. No Jaxon Smith-Njigba, no problem for the Buckeyes. Marvinb Harrison Jr. broke out for 184 receiving yards and Emeka Egbuka added 118 yards as Ohio State’s offense was rolling against Arkansas State.

Here is your updated look at the Big Ten’s top 10 receiving yardage leaders through Week 2 of the college football season.

Charlie Jones, Purdue

Sep 1, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Charlie Jones (15) runs with the ball in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 286 yards

Evan Hull, Northwestern

Sep 25, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA;Northwestern Wildcats running back Evan Hull (26) runs past Ohio Bobcats defensive end Will Evans (9) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 268 yards

Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Sep 10, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) makes the touchdown catch during the second quarter against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 240 yards

Trey Palmer, Nebraska

Sep 3, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Trey Palmer (3) makes a catch against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 231 yards

Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) celebrates a first down catch during the second quarter of the NCAA football game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 208 yards

Cam Camper, Indiana

Indiana’s Cam Camper (6) stiff arms Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon (31) during the Indiana versus Illinois football game at Memorial Stadium on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.

Receiving yards: 199 yards

Marcus Washington, Nebraska

Sep 3, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Marcus Washington (7) celebrates after a first down against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 181 yards

D.J. Matthews Jr., Indiana

Sep 2, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver D.J. Matthews Jr. (7) runs with the ball and jumps to avoid llinois Fighting Illini defensive back Jartavius Martin (21) in the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 160 yards

Isaiah Williams, Illinois

Sep 2, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Isaiah Williams (1) runs the ball while Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Phillip Dunnam (15) defends in the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 157 yards

Chris Autman-Bell, Minnesota

Oct 16, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell (7) catches a 7-yard pass from quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) for a touchdown as Nebraska Cornhuskers cornerback Quinton Newsome (6) defends during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 156 yards

