Top 10 Big Ten receiving yardage leaders after Week 2

The second week of the college football season saw a much better performance from arguably the nation’s best wide receiver in the nation. Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. was limited in his production in the season opener but Harrison had a much better showing in Week 2. As a result, Harrison moved up the Big Ten receiving leaderboard fairly quickly.

But it is Penn State’s KeAndre Lambert-Smith who leads the Big Ten in receiving yards after two full weeks of college football. How long he remains on top is probably in doubt as Harrison gets rolling.

When it comes to receiving touchdowns, nobody has been more productive than Michigan’s roman Wilson. Wilson already has five touchdown catches for the Wolverines early on this season, easily outpacing his fellow Big Ten receivers so far.

Here are the top 10 receiving yardage leaders in the Big Ten through Week 2 of the college football season. Also be sure to review the top 10 passing yardage leaders in the conference.

Keandre Lambert-Smith, Penn State

Receiving yards: 197

Receiving touchdowns: 2

Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Receiving yards: 178

Receiving touchdowns: 2

Deion Burks, Purdue

Receiving yards: 170

Receiving touchdowns: 2

Roman Wilson, Michigan

Receiving yards: 167

Receiving touchdowns: 5

Cornelius Johnson, Michigan

Receiving yards: 153

Receiving touchdowns: 0

Isaiah Williams, Illinois

Receiving yards: 150

Receiving touchdowns: 0

Corey Dyches, Maryland

Receiving yards: 139

Receiving touchdowns: 1

Jaron Glover, Michigan State

Receiving yards: 135

Receiving touchdowns: 0

Will Pauling, Wisconsin

Receiving yards: 133

Receiving touchdowns: 0

Luke Lachey, Iowa

Receiving yards: 131

Receiving touchdowns: 0

