Top 10 Big Ten receiving yardage leaders after Week 2
The second week of the college football season saw a much better performance from arguably the nation’s best wide receiver in the nation. Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. was limited in his production in the season opener but Harrison had a much better showing in Week 2. As a result, Harrison moved up the Big Ten receiving leaderboard fairly quickly.
But it is Penn State’s KeAndre Lambert-Smith who leads the Big Ten in receiving yards after two full weeks of college football. How long he remains on top is probably in doubt as Harrison gets rolling.
When it comes to receiving touchdowns, nobody has been more productive than Michigan’s roman Wilson. Wilson already has five touchdown catches for the Wolverines early on this season, easily outpacing his fellow Big Ten receivers so far.
Here are the top 10 receiving yardage leaders in the Big Ten through Week 2 of the college football season. Also be sure to review the top 10 passing yardage leaders in the conference.
Keandre Lambert-Smith, Penn State
Receiving yards: 197
Receiving touchdowns: 2
Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
Receiving yards: 178
Receiving touchdowns: 2
Deion Burks, Purdue
Receiving yards: 170
Receiving touchdowns: 2
Roman Wilson, Michigan
Receiving yards: 167
Receiving touchdowns: 5
Cornelius Johnson, Michigan
Receiving yards: 153
Receiving touchdowns: 0
Isaiah Williams, Illinois
Receiving yards: 150
Receiving touchdowns: 0
Corey Dyches, Maryland
Receiving yards: 139
Receiving touchdowns: 1
Jaron Glover, Michigan State
Receiving yards: 135
Receiving touchdowns: 0
Will Pauling, Wisconsin
Receiving yards: 133
Receiving touchdowns: 0
Luke Lachey, Iowa
Receiving yards: 131
Receiving touchdowns: 0