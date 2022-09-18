Top 10 Big Ten receiving leaders after Week 3

Coming into the season, the star wide receiver gaining the most attention around the Big Ten was Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. But with him being slowed down by injury issues early in the season, Ohio State’s depth at wide receiver has continued to shine in the past couple of weeks. Ohio State is home to two of the Big Ten’s top three receivers. Not surprising considering the Buckeyes’ passing game racking up the stats early on this season.

But Purdue is home to the Big Ten’s passing yardage leader and the Big Ten’s top receiving yardage leader after Week 3 of the college football season.

Here is an updated look at the Big Ten’s top 10 receiving yardage leaders after Week 3 of the college football season.

Charlie Jones, Purdue

Sep 1, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Charlie Jones (15) runs with the ball in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 474 yards

Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Sep 10, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) makes the touchdown catch during the second quarter against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 342 yards

Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Sep 17, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) runs the ball as Toledo Rockets cornerback Chris McDonald (13) during the second quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 324 yards

Trey Palmer, Nebraska

Sep 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Ethan Downs (40) tackles Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Trey Palmer (3 during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 323 yards

Evan Hull, Northwestern

Sep 17, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Evan Hull (26) runs past Southern Illinois Salukis cornerback PJ Jules (4) during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 301 yards

Cam Camper, Indiana

Sep 2, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Cam Camper (6) runs with the ball after a catch while Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Devon Witherspoon (31) defends in the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 292 yards

Keon Coleman, Michigan State

Sep 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) celebrates with tight end Tyler Hunt (97) after catching a touchdown pass during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 236 yards

Malik Washington, Northwestern

Nov 6, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Malik Washington (6) catches the football in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 224 yards

Chris Autman-Bell

Sep 17, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell (7) is congratulated by wide receiver Dylan Wright (5), tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford (88) and running back Trey Potts (3) after scoring against in the second quarter the Colorado Buffaloes at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 214 yards

D.J. Matthews Jr., Indiana

Sep 17, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver D.J. Matthews Jr. (7) tries to get away from Western Kentucky Hilltoppers linebacker Derrick Smith (24) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Hoosiers won 33 to 30 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 201 yards

