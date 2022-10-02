Top 10 Big Ten receiving yardage leaders through Week 5
The Big Ten has a handful of receivers on their way to 1,000-yard seasons, and two of them are already halfway to the century mark. Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones, who leads the Big Ten in receiving yards through Week 5, and Emeka Egbuka of Ohio State have each gone over 500 receiving yards for the season at the start of October with two full months of football still to be played. And Nebraska receiver Trey Palmer is not far behind with 480 receiving yards.
The updated top 10 receiving board for the Big Ten features two players each from Ohio State, Northwestern, and Illinois. Interestingly, none of the players currently in the top 10 in receiving yards at this point in the season were on the Big Ten’s top 10 receiving yardage list at the end of the 2021 season. While some of those names have moved on to the NFL, Penn State‘s Parker Washington is just off the top 10 list and Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba (who was the Big Ten’s leading receiver after the 2021 season and bowl games) has been out of action due to an ongoing injury issue.
Here is an updated look at the Big Ten’s top 10 receiving leaders through Week 5 of the college football season.
Charlie Jones, Purdue
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Receiving yards: 588 yards
Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Receiving yards: 512 yards
Trey Palmer, Nebraska
Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
Receiving yards: 480 yards
Cam Camper, Indiana
Kareem Elgazzar/Cincinnati Enquirer via USA TODAY NETWORK
Receiving yards: 418 yards
Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Receiving yards: 405 yards
Malik Washington, Northwestern
Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
Receiving yards: 347 yards
Evan Hull, Northwestern
David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Receiving yards: 343 yards
Pat Bryant, Illinois
Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Receiving yards: 313 yards
Keon Coleman, Michigan State
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Receiving yards: 308 yards
Isaiah Williams, Illinois
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Receiving yards: 291 yards