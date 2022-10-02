Top 10 Big Ten receiving yardage leaders through Week 5

The Big Ten has a handful of receivers on their way to 1,000-yard seasons, and two of them are already halfway to the century mark. Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones, who leads the Big Ten in receiving yards through Week 5, and Emeka Egbuka of Ohio State have each gone over 500 receiving yards for the season at the start of October with two full months of football still to be played. And Nebraska receiver Trey Palmer is not far behind with 480 receiving yards.

The updated top 10 receiving board for the Big Ten features two players each from Ohio State, Northwestern, and Illinois. Interestingly, none of the players currently in the top 10 in receiving yards at this point in the season were on the Big Ten’s top 10 receiving yardage list at the end of the 2021 season. While some of those names have moved on to the NFL, Penn State‘s Parker Washington is just off the top 10 list and Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba (who was the Big Ten’s leading receiver after the 2021 season and bowl games) has been out of action due to an ongoing injury issue.

Here is an updated look at the Big Ten’s top 10 receiving leaders through Week 5 of the college football season.

Charlie Jones, Purdue

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 588 yards

Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 512 yards

Trey Palmer, Nebraska

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 480 yards

Cam Camper, Indiana

Kareem Elgazzar/Cincinnati Enquirer via USA TODAY NETWORK

Receiving yards: 418 yards

Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 405 yards

Malik Washington, Northwestern

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 347 yards

Evan Hull, Northwestern

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 343 yards

Pat Bryant, Illinois

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 313 yards

Keon Coleman, Michigan State

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 308 yards

Isaiah Williams, Illinois

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 291 yards

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire