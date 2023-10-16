Top 10 Big Ten receiving yardage leaders after Week 7

Penn State and Ohio State will play in Week 8 in a significant showdown in the Big Ten East, and will feature not only two of the Big Ten’s top young quarterbacks but three of the conference’s leading wide receivers in terms of receiving yards this season. Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. has already been highly regarded as arguably the best wide receiver in the nation and the top NFL draft prospect at the position for 2024. He is backing up that claim as the Big Ten’s leading receiver as the only player with at least 600 yards so far this season.

Ohio State, Michigan, and Maryland each have two players in the top 10 among Big Ten receiving yardage leaders, which demonstrates the depth at the position those teams seem to have as well as showcasing the talent at quarterback.

Here is an updated look at the Big Ten’s top 10 receiving yardage leaders through week 7 this season. Here is a look at the Big Ten’s top 10 rushing yardage leaders as well.

Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 604

Receiving touchdowns: 5

Isaiah Williams, Illinois

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 546

Receiving touchdowns: 1

Deion Burks, Purdue

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 418

Receiving touchdowns: 5

Jeshaun Jones, Maryland

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 418

Receiving touchdowns: 2

KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Penn State

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 402

Receiving touchdowns: 3

Roman Wilson, Michigan

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 396

Receiving touchdowns: 9

Kaden Prather, Maryland

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 373

Receiving touchdowns: 5

Cade Stover, Ohio State

Journal-Courier

Receiving yards: 359

Receiving touchdowns: 3

Cornelius Johnson, Michigan

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 357

Receiving touchdowns: 1

Tai Felton, Maryland

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 350

Receiving touchdowns: 3

