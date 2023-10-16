Top 10 Big Ten receiving yardage leaders after Week 7
Penn State and Ohio State will play in Week 8 in a significant showdown in the Big Ten East, and will feature not only two of the Big Ten’s top young quarterbacks but three of the conference’s leading wide receivers in terms of receiving yards this season. Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. has already been highly regarded as arguably the best wide receiver in the nation and the top NFL draft prospect at the position for 2024. He is backing up that claim as the Big Ten’s leading receiver as the only player with at least 600 yards so far this season.
Ohio State, Michigan, and Maryland each have two players in the top 10 among Big Ten receiving yardage leaders, which demonstrates the depth at the position those teams seem to have as well as showcasing the talent at quarterback.
Here is an updated look at the Big Ten’s top 10 receiving yardage leaders through week 7 this season. Here is a look at the Big Ten’s top 10 rushing yardage leaders as well.
Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
Receiving yards: 604
Receiving touchdowns: 5
Isaiah Williams, Illinois
Receiving yards: 546
Receiving touchdowns: 1
Deion Burks, Purdue
Receiving yards: 418
Receiving touchdowns: 5
Jeshaun Jones, Maryland
Receiving yards: 418
Receiving touchdowns: 2
KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Penn State
Receiving yards: 402
Receiving touchdowns: 3
Roman Wilson, Michigan
Receiving yards: 396
Receiving touchdowns: 9
Kaden Prather, Maryland
Receiving yards: 373
Receiving touchdowns: 5
Cade Stover, Ohio State
Receiving yards: 359
Receiving touchdowns: 3
Cornelius Johnson, Michigan
Receiving yards: 357
Receiving touchdowns: 1
Tai Felton, Maryland
Receiving yards: 350
Receiving touchdowns: 3