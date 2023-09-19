Top 10 Big Ten receiving yardage leaders after Week 3

After a slow start in the season opener, the Big Ten’s top wide receiver prospect for the 2024 NFL draft has taken over the top spot in the conference when it comes to cumulative receiving yards. Ohio State wide receiver Marvin HArrison Jr. had his second straight game with over 100 receiving yards in Week 3, and he has now established himself as the Big Ten’s receiving yardage leader.

Harrison Jr. had 160 receiving yards in Week 2 and followed that up this past weekend with 126 receiving yards and his third touchdown of the year as the Buckeyes demolished Youngstown State at home. He is the Big Ten’s only receiver with at least 300 receiving yards and the next closest to him, Michigan’s Cornelius Johnson, is 80 yards behind him on the top 10 receiving yardage leaderboard.

Here are the Big Ten’s top 10 receiving yardage leaders through Week 3. And here are the top 10 passing yardage leaders and the top 10 rushing yardage leaders.

Cade Stover, Ohio State

Receiving yards: 188

Receiving touchdowns: 0

Corey Dyches, Maryland Terrapins

Receiving yards: 195

Receiving touchdowns: 1

Jeshaun Jones, Maryland

Receiving yards: 198

Receiving touchdowns: 2

Roman Wilson, Michigan

Receiving yards: 209

Receiving touchdowns: 6

Isaiah Williams, Illinois

Receiving yards: 213

Receiving touchdowns: 0

Abdur-Rahman Yaseen, Purdue

Receiving yards: 218

Receiving touchdowns: 0

Keandre Lambert-Smith, Penn State

Receiving yards: 220

Receiving touchdowns: 2

Deion Burks, Purdue

Receiving yards: 221

Receiving touchdowns: 3

Cornelius Johnson, Michigan

Receiving yards: 224

Receiving touchdowns: 1

Marvibn Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Receiving yards: 304

Receiving touchdowns: 3

