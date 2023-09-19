Top 10 Big Ten receiving yardage leaders after Week 3
After a slow start in the season opener, the Big Ten’s top wide receiver prospect for the 2024 NFL draft has taken over the top spot in the conference when it comes to cumulative receiving yards. Ohio State wide receiver Marvin HArrison Jr. had his second straight game with over 100 receiving yards in Week 3, and he has now established himself as the Big Ten’s receiving yardage leader.
Harrison Jr. had 160 receiving yards in Week 2 and followed that up this past weekend with 126 receiving yards and his third touchdown of the year as the Buckeyes demolished Youngstown State at home. He is the Big Ten’s only receiver with at least 300 receiving yards and the next closest to him, Michigan’s Cornelius Johnson, is 80 yards behind him on the top 10 receiving yardage leaderboard.
Here are the Big Ten’s top 10 receiving yardage leaders through Week 3. And here are the top 10 passing yardage leaders and the top 10 rushing yardage leaders.
Cade Stover, Ohio State
Receiving yards: 188
Receiving touchdowns: 0
Corey Dyches, Maryland Terrapins
Receiving yards: 195
Receiving touchdowns: 1
Jeshaun Jones, Maryland
Receiving yards: 198
Receiving touchdowns: 2
Roman Wilson, Michigan
Receiving yards: 209
Receiving touchdowns: 6
Isaiah Williams, Illinois
Receiving yards: 213
Receiving touchdowns: 0
Abdur-Rahman Yaseen, Purdue
Receiving yards: 218
Receiving touchdowns: 0
Keandre Lambert-Smith, Penn State
Receiving yards: 220
Receiving touchdowns: 2
Deion Burks, Purdue
Receiving yards: 221
Receiving touchdowns: 3
Cornelius Johnson, Michigan
Receiving yards: 224
Receiving touchdowns: 1
Marvibn Harrison Jr., Ohio State
Receiving yards: 304
Receiving touchdowns: 3