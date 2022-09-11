Top 10 Big Ten passing leaders through Week 2
It was a bit of a tough day around the Big Ten West Division in Week 2. Home losses by Nebraska and Northwestern saw the Big Ten’s two passing yardage leaders end up on the wrong side of the scoreboard, while some of the conference’s top passers are still working their way up the leaderboard among the Big Ten passing yardage leaders.
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson continues to sit on top of the Big Ten passing yardage leaderboard, but things are not going too well for the rest of the Cornhuskers so far in the early going of the season. While sitting a bit lower within the top 10, Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud have combined for 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions through two games.
Here is an updated look at the Big Ten’s passing yardage leaders through Week 2 of the college football season, with Nebraska and Illinois having the benefit of playing an extra game so far compared to the rest of the Big Ten.
Casey Thompson, Nebraska
Sep 3, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Casey Thompson (11) runs with the ball against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
Passing yards: 866 yards
Ryan Hilinski, Northwestern
Aug 27, 2022; Dublin, IRELAND; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Ryan Hilinski with the trophy after defeating Nebraska in the Aer Lingus college football series at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Moran-USA TODAY Sports
Passing yards: 749 yards
Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland
Sep 3, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) throws during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bulls at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Passing yards: 681 yards
Tommy DeVito, Illinois
Sep 10, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois fighting Illini quarterback Tommy Devito runs with the ball as Virginia Cavaliers safety Langston Long (27) pursues in the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Passing yards: 622 yards
Aidan O'Connell, Purdue
Sep 1, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O’Connell (16) passes the ball in the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Passing yards: 576 yards
C.J. Stroud, Ohio Stae
Sep 10, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to pass during the first quarter against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Passing yards: 574 yards
Connor Bazelak, Indiana
Sep 2, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Connor Bazelak (9) drops back to pass the ball while Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Sydney Brown (30) defends in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Passing yards: 527 yards
Sean Clifford, Penn State
Sep 10, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) signals from the line of scrimmage during the second quarter against the Ohio Bobcats at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Ohio 46-10. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
Passing yards: 495 yards
Tanner Morgan, Minnesota
Sep 10, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) calls a play in the first quarter against the Western Illinois Leathernecks at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
Passing yards: 461 yards
Graham Mertz, Wisconsin
Sep 3, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst talks with quarterback Graham Mertz (5) during the third quarter against the Illinois State Redbirds at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Passing yards: 446 yards