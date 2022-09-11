Top 10 Big Ten passing leaders through Week 2

It was a bit of a tough day around the Big Ten West Division in Week 2. Home losses by Nebraska and Northwestern saw the Big Ten’s two passing yardage leaders end up on the wrong side of the scoreboard, while some of the conference’s top passers are still working their way up the leaderboard among the Big Ten passing yardage leaders.

Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson continues to sit on top of the Big Ten passing yardage leaderboard, but things are not going too well for the rest of the Cornhuskers so far in the early going of the season. While sitting a bit lower within the top 10, Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud have combined for 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions through two games.

Here is an updated look at the Big Ten’s passing yardage leaders through Week 2 of the college football season, with Nebraska and Illinois having the benefit of playing an extra game so far compared to the rest of the Big Ten.

Casey Thompson, Nebraska

Sep 3, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Casey Thompson (11) runs with the ball against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Passing yards: 866 yards

Ryan Hilinski, Northwestern

Aug 27, 2022; Dublin, IRELAND; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Ryan Hilinski with the trophy after defeating Nebraska in the Aer Lingus college football series at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Moran-USA TODAY Sports

Passing yards: 749 yards

Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland

Sep 3, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) throws during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bulls at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Passing yards: 681 yards

Tommy DeVito, Illinois

Sep 10, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois fighting Illini quarterback Tommy Devito runs with the ball as Virginia Cavaliers safety Langston Long (27) pursues in the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Passing yards: 622 yards

Aidan O'Connell, Purdue

Sep 1, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O’Connell (16) passes the ball in the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Passing yards: 576 yards

C.J. Stroud, Ohio Stae

Sep 10, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to pass during the first quarter against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Passing yards: 574 yards

Connor Bazelak, Indiana

Sep 2, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Connor Bazelak (9) drops back to pass the ball while Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Sydney Brown (30) defends in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Passing yards: 527 yards

Sean Clifford, Penn State

Sep 10, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) signals from the line of scrimmage during the second quarter against the Ohio Bobcats at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Ohio 46-10. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Passing yards: 495 yards

Tanner Morgan, Minnesota

Sep 10, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) calls a play in the first quarter against the Western Illinois Leathernecks at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Passing yards: 461 yards

Graham Mertz, Wisconsin

Sep 3, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst talks with quarterback Graham Mertz (5) during the third quarter against the Illinois State Redbirds at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Passing yards: 446 yards

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire