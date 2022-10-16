Top 10 Big Ten passing yardage leaders after Week 7
The Big Ten’s passing yardage leader was, unfortunately, carted off the field in Week 7. Maryland’s Taulia Tagovialoa was taken off the field with an apparent knee injury in Maryland’s road victory at Indiana in Week 7, leaving some questions about his future availability for the Terrapins this season as they close in on bowl eligibility.
Tagovailoa is the Big Ten’s first 2,000-yard passer this season with 2,001 passing yards through the end of Week 7. He will be joined in the 2,000-yard club very soon by Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell, Indiana’s Connor Bazelak, and Nebraska‘s Casey Thompson. All three are within 150 yards of the 2,000-yard mark.
And don’t forget about C.J. Stroud of Ohio State. Stroud and the Buckeyes were off this past week but considering the success of that passing game, Stroud throwing for 263 yards to hit the 2,000-yard mark in his next game (vs. Iowa) is not at all out of the question.
Here is an updated look at the Big Ten’s top 10 passing yardage leaders through Week 7.
Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland
Passing yards: 2,001 yards
Aidan O'Connell, Purdue
Passing yards: 1,950 yards
Connor Bazelak, Indiana
Passing yards: 1,889 yards
Casey Thompson, Nebraska
Passing yards: 1,851 yards
C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
Passing yards: 1,737 yards
Ryan Hilinski, Northwestern
Passing yards: 1,576 yards
Payton Thorne, Michigan State
Passing yards: 1,499 yards
Graham Mertz, Wisconsin
Passing yards: 1,427 yards
Tommy DeVito, Illinois
Passing yards: 1,415 yards
J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
Passing yards: 1,297 yards