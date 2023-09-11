Top 10 Big Ten passing yardage leaders after Week 2
Big Ten offenses have provided some mixed results early on this season with some teams still looking to form their true identity, new offenses being implemented, and some teams simply getting a chance to take things a little bit easy with a favorable schedule. As a result, some of the Big Ten’s passing leaders may be a slight surprise to you after two weeks of the college football season have been put in the books. But there are some familiar names leading the way in the conference early on.
Michigan State’s Noah Kim and Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy are currently tied for the most passing touchdowns this early in the year with five each, and neither has thrown an interception. Penn State’s Drew Allar has four touchdowns without an interception as well. And Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa is racking up his share of passing yards, but he has been picked off a couple of times.
Here are the Big Ten’s top 10 passing yardage leaders through Week 2 of the college football season. Be sure to catch up on the Big Ten’s top 10 rushing leaders as well.
Noah Kim, Michigan State
Passing yards: 571
Passing touchdowns: 5
Interceptions: 0
J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
Passing yards: 558
Passing touchdowns: 5
Interceptions: 0
Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland
Passing yards: 547
Passing touchdowns: 4
Interceptions: 2
Drew Allar, Penn State
Passing yards: 529
Passing touchdowns: 4
Interceptions: 0
Hudson Card, Purdue
Passing yards: 502
Passing touchdowns: 2
Interceptions: 0
Kyle McCord, Ohio State
Passing yards: 497
Passing touchdowns: 3
Interceptions: 1
Tanner Mordecai, Wisconsin
Passing yards: 467
Passing touchdowns: 2
Interceptions: 2
Luke Altmyer, Illinois
Passing yards: 408
Passing touchdowns: 3
Interceptions: 3
Gavin Wimsatt, Rutgers
Passing yards: 361
Passing touchdowns: 2
Interceptions: 0
Cade McNamara, Iowa
Passing yards: 314
Passing touchdowns: 2
Interceptions: 1