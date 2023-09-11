Top 10 Big Ten passing yardage leaders after Week 2

Big Ten offenses have provided some mixed results early on this season with some teams still looking to form their true identity, new offenses being implemented, and some teams simply getting a chance to take things a little bit easy with a favorable schedule. As a result, some of the Big Ten’s passing leaders may be a slight surprise to you after two weeks of the college football season have been put in the books. But there are some familiar names leading the way in the conference early on.

Michigan State’s Noah Kim and Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy are currently tied for the most passing touchdowns this early in the year with five each, and neither has thrown an interception. Penn State’s Drew Allar has four touchdowns without an interception as well. And Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa is racking up his share of passing yards, but he has been picked off a couple of times.

Here are the Big Ten’s top 10 passing yardage leaders through Week 2 of the college football season. Be sure to catch up on the Big Ten’s top 10 rushing leaders as well.

Noah Kim, Michigan State

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Passing yards: 571

Passing touchdowns: 5

Interceptions: 0

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Passing yards: 558

Passing touchdowns: 5

Interceptions: 0

Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Passing yards: 547

Passing touchdowns: 4

Interceptions: 2

Drew Allar, Penn State

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Passing yards: 529

Passing touchdowns: 4

Interceptions: 0

Lee Luther Jr.-USA TODAY Sports.

Passing yards: 502

Passing touchdowns: 2

Interceptions: 0

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Passing yards: 497

Passing touchdowns: 3

Interceptions: 1

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Passing yards: 467

Passing touchdowns: 2

Interceptions: 2

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Passing yards: 408

Passing touchdowns: 3

Interceptions: 3

Gavin Wimsatt, Rutgers

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Passing yards: 361

Passing touchdowns: 2

Interceptions: 0

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Passing yards: 314

Passing touchdowns: 2

Interceptions: 1

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire