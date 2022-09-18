Top 10 Big Ten passing leaders after Week 3

The Big Ten has its first 1,000-yard passer this season with Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell reaching the total after his performance at Syracuse. But teams with the Big Ten’s top three passers are struggling to rack up wins. Purdue, Nebraska, and Northwestern are home to the Big Ten’s top three passing leaders in passing yardage through Week 3, and they own a combined record of 3-6.

Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud made a big move up the leaderboard following his big performance against Toledo. Stroud has been impressive so far with 11 touchdown passes and zero interceptions. That gives Stroud the Big Ten’s top passer rating (208.65). It may not be too long before he takes over the top spot in the passing yardage leaderboard. But for now, he and everyone else around the conference is chasing O’Connell.

Here is the updated look at the big Ten’s top 10 passing yardage leaders through Week 3 of the college football season.

Aidan O'Connell, Purdue

Sep 1, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O’Connell (16) passes the ball in the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Passing yards: 1,000 yards

Casey Thompson, Nebraska

Sep 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers interim head coach Mickey Joseph speaks with Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Casey Thompson (11) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Passing yards: 995 yards

Ryan Hilinski, Northwestern

Sep 17, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Ryan Hilinski (3) runs against the Southern Illinois Salukis during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Passing yards: 962 yards

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Sep 17, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) drops to throw during the first quarter against the Toledo Rockets at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Passing yards: 941 yards

Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland

Sep 17, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins tight end Corey Dyches (84) celebrates with quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) after scoring a second half touchdown against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Passing yards: 895 yards

Connor Bazelak, Indiana

Sep 17, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Connor Bazelak (9) looks for an open teammate over Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive back B.J. Wagner (40) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Hoosiers won 33 to 30 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Passing yards: 891 yards

Payton Thorne, Michigan State

Sep 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne (10) passes as Washington Huskies defensive end Sav’ell Smalls (0) closes in during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Passing yards: 768 yards

Graham Mertz, Wisconsin

Sep 17, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass during the third quarter against the New Mexico State Aggies at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Passing yards: 697 yards

Sean Clifford, Penn State

Sep 17, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) takes a snap during the first quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Passing yards: 673 yards

Tommy DeVito, Illinois

Sep 2, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Tommy DeVito (3) drops back to pass the ball in the first quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Passing yards: 622 yards

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire