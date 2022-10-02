Top 10 Big Ten passing leaders through Week 5

We could be on the cusp of seeing a new name emerge as the Big Ten’s passing yardage leader, but for now the one sitting on top of the conference remains Northwestern’s Ryan Hilisnki. Hilinski only managed to pass for 210 yards in a road loss at Penn State in Week 5, but it was just enough to stay on top of the conference’s passing yardage leaderboard after Week 5.

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is just 13 yards away from Hilinksi after his big day in a Week 5 win against Michigan State. Tagovailoa had his second 300-yard game of the season with 314 yards against the Spartans, and he completed 32 of 41 pass attempts in the big win for Maryland.

The Big Ten now has 10 quarterbacks who have passed for at least 1,000 yards with Penn State‘s Sean Clifford rounding out the top 10 this week with 1,030 passing yards. Ohio State‘s C.J. Stroud is well out in front in the passing touchdown category with 18 touchdown passes. Tommy DeVito of Illinois and Clifford have the second-most passing touchdowns in the Big Ten this season with nine each.

Here is an updated look at the Big Ten’s passing yardage leaders through Week 5 of the college football season.

Ryan Hilinski, Northwestern

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Passing yards: 1,429 yards

Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Passing yards: 1,416 yards

Connor Bazelak, Indiana

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Passing yards: 1,394 yards

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Passing yards: 1,376 yards

Casey Thompson, Nebraska

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Passing yards: 1,265 yards

Aidan O'Connell, Purdue

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Passing yards: 1,199 yards

Tanner Morgan, Minnesota

Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Passing yards: 1,143 yards

Tommy DeVito, Illinois

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Passing yards: 1,121 yards

Payton Thorne, Michigan State

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Passing yards: 1,121 yards

Sean Clifford, Penn State

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Passing yards: 1,030 yards

