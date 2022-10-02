Top 10 Big Ten passing leaders through Week 5
We could be on the cusp of seeing a new name emerge as the Big Ten’s passing yardage leader, but for now the one sitting on top of the conference remains Northwestern’s Ryan Hilisnki. Hilinski only managed to pass for 210 yards in a road loss at Penn State in Week 5, but it was just enough to stay on top of the conference’s passing yardage leaderboard after Week 5.
Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is just 13 yards away from Hilinksi after his big day in a Week 5 win against Michigan State. Tagovailoa had his second 300-yard game of the season with 314 yards against the Spartans, and he completed 32 of 41 pass attempts in the big win for Maryland.
The Big Ten now has 10 quarterbacks who have passed for at least 1,000 yards with Penn State‘s Sean Clifford rounding out the top 10 this week with 1,030 passing yards. Ohio State‘s C.J. Stroud is well out in front in the passing touchdown category with 18 touchdown passes. Tommy DeVito of Illinois and Clifford have the second-most passing touchdowns in the Big Ten this season with nine each.
Here is an updated look at the Big Ten’s passing yardage leaders through Week 5 of the college football season.
Ryan Hilinski, Northwestern
Passing yards: 1,429 yards
Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland
Passing yards: 1,416 yards
Connor Bazelak, Indiana
Passing yards: 1,394 yards
C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
Passing yards: 1,376 yards
Casey Thompson, Nebraska
Passing yards: 1,265 yards
Aidan O'Connell, Purdue
Passing yards: 1,199 yards
Tanner Morgan, Minnesota
Passing yards: 1,143 yards
Tommy DeVito, Illinois
Passing yards: 1,121 yards
Payton Thorne, Michigan State
Passing yards: 1,121 yards
Sean Clifford, Penn State
Passing yards: 1,030 yards