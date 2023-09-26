Top 10 Big Ten passing yardage leaders after Week 4

The Big Ten has three 1,000-yard passers through Week 4 of the college football season, and a few more should be joining that mix in Week 5. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa continues to lead the Big Ten in passing yardage after a solid outing on the road at Michigan State in Week 4. Ohio State’s Kyle McCord and Purdue’s Hudson Card join Tagovailoa in the 1,000-yard club early on.

Penn State’s Drew Allar will be one of the next players to eclipse the century mark this weekend when Penn State visits Northwestern. Allar is 97 yards away from 1,000 passing yards this season. But Allar is the only quarterback in the top 10 in the Big Ten who has not thrown an interception. Penn State is the only FBS team in the country without a turnover.

Allar, Tagovailoa, and Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy are tied for the Big Ten lead with 8touchdown passes thrown.

Here is an updated look at the Big Ten’s top 10 passing yardage leaders through Week 4. And here is a look at the top 10 rushing yardage leaders.

Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland

Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Passing yards: 1,112

Passing Touchdowns: 8

Interceptions: 3

Kyle McCord, Ohio State

The Columbus Dispatch

Passing yards: 1,055

Passing Touchdowns: 6

Interceptions: 1

Hudson Card, Purdue

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Passing yards: 1,027

Passing Touchdowns: 3

Interceptions: 3

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

USA TODAY Sports

Passing yards: 915

Passing Touchdowns: 8

Interceptions: 3

Drew Allar, Penn State

York Daily Record

Passing yards: 903

Passing Touchdowns: 8

Interceptions: 0

Noah Kim, Michigan State

Lansing State Journal

Passing yards: 897

Passing Touchdowns: 6

Interceptions: 3

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Passing yards: 877

Passing Touchdowns: 2

Interceptions: 3

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Passing yards: 874

Passing Touchdowns: 4

Interceptions: 7

Ben Bryant, Northwestern

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Passing yards: 804

Passing Touchdowns: 6

Interceptions: 3

Tayven Jackson, Indiana

The Herald-Times

Passing yards: 749

Passing Touchdowns: 2

Interceptions: 2

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire