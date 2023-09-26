Top 10 Big Ten passing yardage leaders after Week 4
The Big Ten has three 1,000-yard passers through Week 4 of the college football season, and a few more should be joining that mix in Week 5. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa continues to lead the Big Ten in passing yardage after a solid outing on the road at Michigan State in Week 4. Ohio State’s Kyle McCord and Purdue’s Hudson Card join Tagovailoa in the 1,000-yard club early on.
Penn State’s Drew Allar will be one of the next players to eclipse the century mark this weekend when Penn State visits Northwestern. Allar is 97 yards away from 1,000 passing yards this season. But Allar is the only quarterback in the top 10 in the Big Ten who has not thrown an interception. Penn State is the only FBS team in the country without a turnover.
Allar, Tagovailoa, and Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy are tied for the Big Ten lead with 8touchdown passes thrown.
Here is an updated look at the Big Ten’s top 10 passing yardage leaders through Week 4. And here is a look at the top 10 rushing yardage leaders.
Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland
Passing yards: 1,112
Passing Touchdowns: 8
Interceptions: 3
Kyle McCord, Ohio State
Passing yards: 1,055
Passing Touchdowns: 6
Interceptions: 1
Hudson Card, Purdue
Passing yards: 1,027
Passing Touchdowns: 3
Interceptions: 3
J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
Passing yards: 915
Passing Touchdowns: 8
Interceptions: 3
Drew Allar, Penn State
Passing yards: 903
Passing Touchdowns: 8
Interceptions: 0
Noah Kim, Michigan State
Passing yards: 897
Passing Touchdowns: 6
Interceptions: 3
Tanner Mordecai, Wisconsin
Passing yards: 877
Passing Touchdowns: 2
Interceptions: 3
Luke Altmyer, Illinois
Passing yards: 874
Passing Touchdowns: 4
Interceptions: 7
Ben Bryant, Northwestern
Passing yards: 804
Passing Touchdowns: 6
Interceptions: 3
Tayven Jackson, Indiana
Passing yards: 749
Passing Touchdowns: 2
Interceptions: 2